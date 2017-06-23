England’s Under-21 side are through to the semi-finals of the European Championship following a 3-0 win over Poland on Thursday.

Goals from Demarai Gray, Jacob Murphy and Lewis Baker ensured the Young Lions will finish top of Group A as they look to follow in the footsteps of the Under-20 side, who recently won the World Cup.

England boss Aidy Bothroyd spoke of his delight after the win, reserving special praise for Leicester City’s Gray.

“It's a great moment,” he said, per BBC Sport. “After the first game which was a draw it was doom and gloom but we have a good group here and got the two wins that we needed.

“It was a high-pressure game, if we hadn't won then we would be out.

"We carried out the game plan to a tee. We controlled the game and played really well. There were a few nervy moments.

"Demarai Gray was terrific. He worked his socks off. It is a squad game and one of the hardest things is keeping the lads who aren't playing motivated. But it is a good group, I'm really pleased.”

There’s reason, as there is with a number of young England players, to be excited about the talent coming through.

The concern is whether they will find their paths to the first team at their respective clubs blocked.

Since 2015, Chelsea’s Baker has spent time out on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, Milton Keynes Dons and Vitesse Arnheim.

Yannick Bolasie was amazed by Baker

Yet the 22-year-old did something during the win over Poland that left Crystal Palace forward Yannick Bolasie stunned.

When England were awarded a free-kick in the second half, Baker struck the ball with his left foot.

Yet minutes later, he used his right foot to score the penalty that made it 3-0.

“Lewis baker hit a free kick with his left and took and penalty with his right 💥🔥🤦 it’s all mad,” Bolasie wrote.

Proof that Baker is two-footed

Baker showed off his two-footed prowess back in 2015, when England’s Instagram page posted a video of the midfielder scoring right- and left-footed free-kicks.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea midfielder Jody Morris responded to Bolasie to declare that scoring with both feet isn’t anything new for Baker.

“Regular occurrence for him Yann mate..scoring free kicks with both feet for last few years,” Morris wrote.

