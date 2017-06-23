GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Is this Manchester United's new home kit?.

Manchester United's new Adidas home kit for 2017-18 season leaked online

A long, inconsistent first campaign at Manchester United ended up being a very profitable one for new manager Jose Mourinho.

February's EFL Cup final win made him the first United boss to win a trophy in his debut season at the club, and that was followed up by the Europa League triumph a few months later.

Not only did the 2-0 win over Ajax give Man Utd a European trophy that they had never won before, but it crucially secured Champions League football for next season.

We already know that Victor Lindelof will be lining up in the famous red jersey for Man United come August, with other targets such as Ivan Perisic and Alvaro Morata on their way too.

The Red Devils are yet to officially reveal their home kit for the 2017-18 season, however leaked images have emerged online and the strip is already up for sale in some countries.

United's new home kit leaked

The Old Trafford club's new home shirt, in traditional red, continues to be sponsored by American car manufacturer Chevrolet and German sports company Adidas.

United have a massive sponsorship deal with Adidas worth £40-£50 million per year - a figure which would have dropped substantially had they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

As you can see in the leaked images below, per The Mirror, the kit features three white stripes along each shoulder, a black and white band at the top of the sleeve and two buttons on the neck collar.

p1bjbagargk4cnrtf118imdtcl.jpg

p1bjbahia8dvq1i0sthia6f1m9un.jpg

p1bjbai64f1t8bgnhnm01dvnv14p.jpg

p1bjbaik208lb1fcubup6l5gtjr.jpg

p1bjbafj8p1djd18cd5sfnfeunef.jpg

Despite the Adidas-made kit not being officially launched by United yet, it is allegedly on sale right now in Bulgaria and the USA.

These five pictures of United's brand new home kit have emerged on the Internet just a few weeks after the club unveiled their away strip for the 2017-18 campaign.

p1bjbaddorplj1av1hvq18e71hak9.jpg

The all-black design strongly resembles the kit that was donned by United in 2015-16 under then-manager Louis van Gaal and is sure to go down well with supporters.

If this does turn out to Man United's new home kit, their fans will hope that Mourinho's men are able to mount serious title challenges both domestically and in Europe wearing it.

What do YOU make of Man Utd's potential 2017-18 home kit? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Ryan Giggs
Football
Paul Pogba

