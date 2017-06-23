GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

John Cena.

WWE has a smart plan for John Cena while he's a free agent

John Cena's return is highly-anticipated and much needed for the WWE, set to make him the promotion's one and only "free agent."

Cena is expected to work for both shows once he makes his return on the Fourth of July edition of SmackDown Live, an effort by the WWE to improve ratings for both shows. It's also something unique that hasn't been done, and it opens the door for the creative team to try new things. 

Both shows are struggling, though RAW's seen an increase in interest with Brock Lesnar making his presence felt on Monday nights and Samoa Joe set to clash with The Beast Incarnate at Great Balls of Fire. Cena's presence should be felt immediately.

The Leader of Cenation is expected to be next in line to feud with Jinder Mahal, who is fresh off of successfully defending the WWE championship against Randy Orton at Money in the Bank. The WWE's plans for Cena don't stop there, though.

The company is planning on having Cena work RAW house shows to help "boost business," according to a rumor on Cageside Seats. Cena has never shied away from working WWE Live events, and puts on great matches even if the cameras aren't rolling.

Cena remains the WWE's biggest ticket name despite efforts to shift that star power to Roman Reigns. It makes sense that they'd want to get as much as they can out of Cena while he's back from Hollywood, especially when there's no telling when another hiatus could come.

John has been away from the WWE since WrestleMania 33, cast in a handful of film roles that he took on as he pushes to be the next big crossover star in wrestling. The Rock's path looks very much like the one Cena is inching toward. 

This is also a great sign for the WWE, who are getting a highly-committed Cena if he is working house shows. It's looking like less like a quick hello and more like a substantial return when he begins life as a free agent working both SmackDown and RAW events. 

It's also great news for the WWE's business and ratings, which will both certainly see an uptick as soon as Cena returns. He doesn't fix everything for the WWE, but he certainly helps in the way that matters most: the bottom line. 

The WWE is capitalizing on making some extra capital with Cena back in the flock. 

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
John Cena
Vince McMahon
WWE

