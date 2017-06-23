The Rock is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment and there isn't a soul who can argue that truth, valid across the globe.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars on the planet, crossing over into superstardom while the WWE was at its highest peak during the Attitude Era. His charisma, personality and obvious talent made him unmissable any time a camera was rolling.

Though it's been quite some time since The Rock was last a full-time WWE star, he still has a legion of adoring fans that love him from his wrestling days and are just as thrilled to watch him on the big screen or perhaps on HBO. He's so popular he's even considering running for president of the United States.

That's why people lose their mind when they see The Rock in public. He's a living legend and, by all accounts, seems to be a pretty down to earth and cool guy. One fan stopped his vehicle in the middle of the street just to take a selfie with The Brahma Bull. Some not safe for work language from a fan who was absolutely losing his mind included in the video below:

"I've got the greatest fans in the world man, I appreciate that. And the ****ing craziest," Johnson said as he drove away from an insane encounter with a fan.

It's a very cool moment, and the genuine shock from the fan is evident. Truthfully, it seems as though he's almost ready to faint, but that's the star power of The Rock. There's no doubt Johnson was a hero to this young man. He can barely breathe when the video starts.

Considering they were both stopped in traffic and Johnson was clearly concerned for his well being, he may have needed to be a hero if an oncoming vehicle wasn't paying attention to the marking-out fan.

That's a heckuva' story for the fan to walk away with, along with the selfies to prove he met The Rock, and just another reason to love Dwayne. He truly is The People's Champion, appreciating the love he gets even if it's out of nowhere in the middle of the street.

Johnson left one fan with a memory that he'll never forget, and all he had to do was sit there and be a decent person. What more can you ask for from Hollywood's highest paid actor, who's still humble in a world where he simply doesn't need to be.

