The 5 best spots from Kenny Omega vs. Okada II

One of the greatest matches of all-time happened in June, but it wasn't under the WWE banner.

NJPW's Dominion was held on June 10 in Japan's Osaka-jo Hall, featuring the second match between Kenny Omega and IWGP World Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada. Their first match was considered an all-time classic, and their follow-up didn't disappoint.

Professional wrestling is a very different thing for NJPW fans compared to what the WWE offers. The focus is significantly heavier on the technical wrestling side of the fence, making for an attractive alternative to professional wrestlers who want to flex their in-ring talents.

Omega and Okada are two of the best wrestlers in the world, and together they've become a must-watch event. We won't spoil the ending because it's such a good match, hopefully you someday watch it in full to see how it goes down.

What we will do, however, is lay down five of the best spots from the incredible match. There are so many sequences that exemplify wrestling excellence, with both men not only physically performing incredibly, but also including some fantastic psychology into the match from start to finish.

The spot of the show has to go to Omega's top-rope springboard moonsault to the outside. The height Omega got on his jump, and the wobbly rope he barely balances on, make for an incredible sequence. It's wrestling art:

What made this match great was how few counters, moves and reversals were wasted. Everything added up, and their ability to link moves was fluid and aesthetically pleasing to watch. This next sequence is exactly that:

The "coolest" looking spot may have came toward the end of the grueling match, with Omega making a crazy push after looking like he was done for with a nasty knee and gorgeous reverse hurricanrana:

Okada is a 6'3 beast but Omega didn't let the size of the reigning champion stop him, even if Kazuchika towered over him. This top-rope suplex is picture perfect, and executing it so cleanly made for one of the most impactful spots of the match:

As for the most painful, it has to be this apron bump:

And we'd be remiss if we didn't include the table spot, even if it doesn't make the top-five. It wasn't as good as their first match, but that's nasty elbow to the outside by Okada through a stiff table:

Now do yourself a favor and watch this instant classic. This was so good it broke The Wrestling Obersver's Dave Meltzer's scale, becoming the highest rated match of all-time at 6.25 out of 5 stars. Run, don't walk, fans.

