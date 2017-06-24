Ever since Lonzo Ball reached stardom at UCLA, he has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers with the help of his father LaVar, who has been an outspoken proponent of his son wearing purple and gold ever since he became a media sensation.

When the Lakers saw the ping pong balls fall their way, landing the second overall pick in the NBA Lottery, Ball instantly became a realistic (and expected) choice. In fact, he refused to work out for any other team prior to the draft due to his desire to end up playing for his childhood favorites.

On Thursday, newly-hired president of basketball operations Magic Johnson supported the team’s decision to take Ball with the second pick in the draft, and on Friday at the team’s practice facility, he didn’t hold back with his praise for his ultra-talented rookie.

Magic even went so far as to call Lonzo “the new face of the Lakers, the guy who I think will lead us back to where we want to get to.”

Johnson continued his high praise for Ball:

"He has greatness written all over him," Johnson said. "Now he just has to go out and push him, and we will, too. And [Lakers coach] Luke [Walton] and the coaching staff will do the same thing and it's OK, because he receives all that well.”

As for the high expectations? Magic envisions the franchise getting back to the level of his “Showtime” Lakers from the 1980s at some point in the near future, despite the process it takes to get back to that level. Ball's selection is a stepping stone, in his opinion.

“We want expectations. We want to win championships here. We've got to get the right people in place to do that, but we're building every step. I'm not crazy. I know it's going to take time to build and we're building, but when we get the right people in here, we're going to win," he predicted.

Not only Ball’s on-court physical traits measured off the charts for Magic and the Lakers, but his basketball IQ is something that impressed the team.

“We want to start building a successful team, and you have to have a great leader," Johnson said, "and somebody that can make their teammates better, somebody who has incredible basketball IQ -- his IQ is off the charts -- and somebody who can get their teammates to follow them and want to get out on that wing like James Worthy and Byron Scott and Michael Cooper used to do back in the day. We feel like we have that person right here in Lonzo Ball."

Newly-hired general manager Rob Pelinka echoed Magic’s words about Ball and praised his court vision, likening it to a couple NFL stars.

"We feel like Lonzo is a transcendent talent, and Magic and I knew the moment we scouted his game, the type of player he was and how he was raised," Pelinka explained. "I think when this really came into focus for us was, we knew the talent was transcendent. The way he passes the ball, you look at quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, that just have a gift. It's clearly a gift, with what he's been blessed with."

Johnson, who made a name for himself in part due to his incredible passing ability, expanded off Pelinka’s point regarding Ball’s vision.

"Guys want to get out on that break and run hard because they know Lonzo will find them and not just give them a pass, but a scoring pass. See, some people can pass, but very few people can lead to a scoring pass. And that's what type of passer he is," the Hall of Famer explained. "He's unbelievable. He has a great feel for the game. He understands angles. That's also difficult. That's what we saw watching so much tape of him. You see yourself. You see Jason Kidd.”

Only the test of time will prove whether or not Lonzo reaches superstar potential, but if he does, Magic and the Lakers will definitely be able to say that they knew it all along.