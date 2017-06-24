GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rooney after becoming United's all-time top scorer.

The reasons why Wayne Rooney is struggling to find a new club

Wayne Rooney's status as a Manchester United legend has been assured for years now, but it's safe to say that he is in decline.

The versatile 31-year-old forward has just endured the worst season of his entire senior career in terms of goals, having only scored eight times and just five in the Premier League.

The United and England captain hasn't been called up to his national team since November 2016 and lost his place in Jose Mourinho's starting XI due to his disappointing form.

Many people expect Rooney to leave Old Trafford this summer, feeling that he will not be content with another year of watching most games from the bench.

That said, there are some key reasons why the Englishman is really struggling to find a new club, and it means he may still be a United player when the 2017-18 campaign kicks off.

Article continues below

Why Rooney is struggling to find a new club

While several clubs from all over the world have expressed an interest in Rooney, The Mirror have reported two reasons currently preventing him from finding a new team to join.

The first is the fact that Man Utd want a fee for their all-time leading goalscorer and are not willing to let him terminate his contract and go on a free transfer.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Rooney, who joined United from Everton back in 2004, has one year left on his current contract (with the option of a second).

The second reason why England's leading scorer is struggling to find another club is because no one has come even close to matching his unbelievably high wages.

Rooney currently earns up to £300,000 per week at United, and the 13-time Premier League champions are reluctant to fund a huge chunk of his salary to help him find a move.

An unwillingness to meet his transfer fee coupled with the attacker's wage demands are the factors which are deterring Rooney's potential suitors.

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Rooney himself is open to leaving the Red Devils because he wants more regular first-team football and knows that Mourinho will only use him as a squad player.

Where would Rooney go?

He was linked with moves to America and China back in January but he insisted that he wanted to stay at Man Utd and help the team win silverware in Mourinho's first season.

Rooney did do that, lifting the EFL Cup and Europa League trophies, even if his only involvement across both finals was as a 90th minute substitute against Ajax in Stockholm.

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Everton manager Ronald Koeman publicly declared his interest in bringing Rooney back to his boyhood club, however the Toffees have failed to follow that up.

Instead, the Merseysiders switch their attention to Ajax skipper Davy Klaasen, who they signed earlier this month, and Swansea City talisman Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Rooney, who still feels he can perform at the highest level, has been working on his fitness at a gym ahead of pre-season training which begins next month.

Manchester United FC v Feyenoord - UEFA Europa League

Do YOU think Rooney should stay at or leave Man Utd this summer? Who could he join? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

