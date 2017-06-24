Victor Lindelof became the first player to sign for Manchester United this summer and the centre-back won’t be the last.

Jose Mourinho, as he did last year, is expected to spend big as he continues his renovation job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been widely linked with a move for AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho, who earlier in the week admitted a move to Man United “would be very tempting”.

"Manchester United is a great team and I would think about it," Fabinho told Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo, per BBC Sport.

"If Mourinho invites me it would be very tempting.

"But I would have to talk with my agent and Monaco to make the things right."

How Mourinho wants his XI to look

Lindelof alongside Eric Bailly in defence. Fabinho at the base of a pyramid in midfielder. And, if Portuguese newspaper Record are to be believed, Nemanja Matic, Ivan Perisic and Alvaro Morata will also arrive in the coming months.

This is how Mourinho wants Man United’s starting line-up to look for the 2017-18 season, according to Record.

GK | David de Gea

RB | Antonio Valencia

CB | Victor Lindelof

CB | Eric Bailly

LB | Luke Shaw

DM | Fabinho

CM | Nemanja Matic

CM | Paul Pogba

RW | Ivan Perisic

ST | Alvaro Morata

LW | Henrikh Mkhitaryan

That XI in full

It’s not inconceivable that United’s team will look very similar to that when the club take on West Ham in their Premier League opener on August 12.

Or at least when the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

Matic deal is reportedly close

According to the Manchester Evening News, Matic has agreed terms to reunite with former Chelsea boss Mourinho.

Meanwhile, negotiations over a move for Real Madrid’s Morata are underway, claim Marca.

Los Blancos are seeking a hefty €80 million for the Spaniard, and will not lower their asking price as they know Mourinho considers Morata as a priority signing.

Man United’s summer plans were drawn up months ago, according to Mourinho, who will leave the task of getting the deals over the line to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"Ed Woodward has my analysis, has what I want, what I would like, for months,” Mourinho said last month, per the Mirror.

"So now it’s for him, the owners, the people that work with him, and I just wait."

With the club back in the Champions League, Woodward shouldn’t have a difficult time convincing players to sign.

Unless that player is Antoine Griezmann.

