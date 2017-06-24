GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

How Jose Mourinho wants his Manchester United XI to look next season

Victor Lindelof became the first player to sign for Manchester United this summer and the centre-back won’t be the last.

Jose Mourinho, as he did last year, is expected to spend big as he continues his renovation job at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been widely linked with a move for AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho, who earlier in the week admitted a move to Man United “would be very tempting”.

"Manchester United is a great team and I would think about it," Fabinho told Brazilian television channel Esporte Interativo, per BBC Sport.

"If Mourinho invites me it would be very tempting.

"But I would have to talk with my agent and Monaco to make the things right."

How Mourinho wants his XI to look

Lindelof alongside Eric Bailly in defence. Fabinho at the base of a pyramid in midfielder. And, if Portuguese newspaper Record are to be believed, Nemanja Matic, Ivan Perisic and Alvaro Morata will also arrive in the coming months.

This is how Mourinho wants Man United’s starting line-up to look for the 2017-18 season, according to Record.

GK | David de Gea

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

RB | Antonio Valencia

Middlesbrough v Manchester United - Premier League

CB | Victor Lindelof

CB | Eric Bailly

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

LB | Luke Shaw

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

DM | Fabinho

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MONACO

CM | Nemanja Matic

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

CM | Paul Pogba

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

RW | Ivan Perisic

FC Internazionale v AS Roma - Serie A

ST | Alvaro Morata

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

LW | Henrikh Mkhitaryan

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-MIDDLESBROUGH

That XI in full

It’s not inconceivable that United’s team will look very similar to that when the club take on West Ham in their Premier League opener on August 12.

Or at least when the transfer window slams shut at the end of August.

Matic deal is reportedly close

According to the Manchester Evening News, Matic has agreed terms to reunite with former Chelsea boss Mourinho.

Meanwhile, negotiations over a move for Real Madrid’s Morata are underway, claim Marca.

Los Blancos are seeking a hefty €80 million for the Spaniard, and will not lower their asking price as they know Mourinho considers Morata as a priority signing.

Real Sporting de Gijon v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Man United’s summer plans were drawn up months ago, according to Mourinho, who will leave the task of getting the deals over the line to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"Ed Woodward has my analysis, has what I want, what I would like, for months,” Mourinho said last month, per the Mirror.

"So now it’s for him, the owners, the people that work with him, and I just wait."

With the club back in the Champions League, Woodward shouldn’t have a difficult time convincing players to sign.

Unless that player is Antoine Griezmann.

Will Man United win the Premier League next season? Let us know in the comments section below!

