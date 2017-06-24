Paul Pogba’s critics often used his revolving hair styles as a way of poking fun at the Frenchman’s performances for Manchester United.

More haircuts than assists, fans would say about Pogba, who notched a disappointing tally of five assists in all competitions.

The Frenchman showed that he hasn't taken the jibes to heart though as he recently unveiled a new Chinese-inspired hairstyle on Instagram.

Pogba finished the season strongly and his performance in France’s recent 3-2 win over England, in which he showed exactly why Man United paid £89 million for him, will have left Jose Mourinho delighted.

The criticism of Pogba was harsh, according to Owen Hargreaves, who believes people paid too much attention to his haircuts and his price tag than to his stats.

"People are judging the price-tag, people are judging the haircuts and all these other flash things they see," Hargreaves told BT Sport, per FourFourTwo.

"The whole point is he went from a great Juventus team with [Carlos] Tevez, [Arturo] Vidal and [Andrea] Pirlo and he was one player in a great group of players.

"But now, because of the price-tag, he is the focal point - 10 goals and 10 assists, that's him - but he's going to have to step that up a little bit because the price-tag is so high and the team will expect more from him.”

Mane's cheeky dig at Pogba's barber

Like Pogba, Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is prone to a fancy hairdo. When some fans caught up with him following a match last season, the Senegal international was amusingly asked if he got a highlighter from Pogba, in reference to the yellow streak in his hair.

The conversation then turned to Pogba’s barber, to which Mane took a cheeky shot at the man who cuts the United midfielder’s hair.

“Is not good, is not good,” Mane says.

In the footage, which you can watch below, the 25-year-old also responds to a comment suggesting he should have signed for Arsenal by saying: “Wrong team, wrong team.”

Mane was terrific in his first season at Anfield following a summer switch from Southampton.

His season was cut short by an injury, and he also missed some games while playing in the African Cup of Nations, but figures to play a starring role for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they return to the Champions League.

