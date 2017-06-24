Arsenal are close to breaking their club record transfer fee for star striker

Many believe Arsenal failed to reach a top-four spot in the Premier League last season due to a lack of goals scored, but the most recent player they're in talks with could help solve that exact dilemma.

The striker that Arsenal are looking to hunt down and sign scored 28 goals in Ligue 1 last season but is still behind the club's own Olivier Giroud in terms of selection for the French national team.

Sky Sports has reported the Gunners are in further talks with Lyon to sign Alexandre Lacazette this summer, for what could end up being a club record signing, which is bound to delight Arsenal fans as the club will be addressing their problems in the striker position.

Lyon's Jean-Michel Aulas, the team's president, has said the forward can leave for £44 million this summer, although some reports are saying Arsenal may have to pay a club-record of £49 million to secure his services due to the Frenchman's interest from other clubs around Europe.

Arsenal would be lucky to get the 26-year-old, as, after all, he did secure a verbal agreement to move to Atletico Madrid earlier this year before the Court of Arbitration for Sport's imposed a transfer ban on the La Liga club.

The only roadblock that could be in the way is Lacazette's desire to play Champions League football next season, as he only wants to play for a club that is in the competition next season. For the first time in 19 seasons, that is something which Arsenal cannot provide, but they're still confident they can secure his services.

The signing of Lacazette could be the final nail in the coffin for Giroud's career at Arsenal, as the 30-year-old has said he wants to play more first team football next season to secure his spot in the French national team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He won't get more of that if a direct competitor for his spot is at the same club as him.

The North London club have only managed to secure one signing for this transfer window so far, the signing of 24-year-old left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free from Schalke, and he will join the club officially once his contract with his current club expires.

While the defence was an area of the field which the Gunners did need to improve, another was up front, as other than Alexis Sanchez, no other striker scored more than 12 goals in the league last season.

