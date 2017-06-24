Liverpool fans are buzzing at the moment, and with good reason, after they finalised the most high-profile transfer of the summer so far.

On Thursday, the club completed the signing of Mohamed Salah from Serie A runners-up Roma on a five-year contract in a deal worth £34.3 million.

The 25-year-old lit up the Stadio Olimpico last term, scoring 19 goals in all competitions and providing the second-most assists (11) in the whole of the Italian top-flight.

It's been a busy few days for Salah, having completed his medical on the same day his move was announced, but that didn't stop him from getting to grips with his new home.

The talented winger was taking a look around Anfield on his first day as a Liverpool player when he took some time out to surprise some fans.

Salah surprises Liverpool fans on tour

As a group of supporters toured the famous stadium, their guide informed them that they were about to meet an "important visitor" - and that's when Salah appeared from nowhere.

The new signing looked delighted as he greeted his new fanbase, signed some autographs and took what we can only imagine was a lot of pictures.

Check out the video below, courtesy of Liverpool's Twitter page, to see what happened when Salah surprised a very lucky bunch of supporters at Anfield with a nice gesture.

So, Salah is clearly going the right way about building a relationship with his new set of fans, but what will endear him to them even more is top-quality performances on the pitch.

Salah to shine at Liverpool?

This was just his first day at Anfield, but the hype and expectancy levels surrounding the Egypt international are pretty large, and he'll look to pick up where he left off at Roma.

He returns to English football on the back of the best season of his career and he has vowed to be "100%" better than his disappointing spell at Chelsea.

One thing that is certain is that, with Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana, Jurgen Klopp could have the league's best attacking force at his disposal.

