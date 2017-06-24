Cristiano Ronaldo set three astonishing goalscoring records last season.

He scored his 400th goal in all competitions for Real Madrid. And he did it in style, too, scoring a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League in May.

The Portuguese sensation also surpassed Jimmy Greaves’ record as the all-time top scorer in Europe’s five main leagues and became the first player to score in three Champions League finals.

Article continues below

Yeah. 2016-17 was the season of Ronaldo.

The 32-year-old has scored a whopping 603 in all competitions across his career, a number that factors in his goals for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United and Portugal, as well as for Real Madrid.

Article continues below

But what about the ones that just stayed out? The ones that hit the crossbar or the post, or were cleared off the line?

YouTuber AshStudio7 has compiled a video of 20 amazing Ronaldo goals that would have been. It includes that stunning effort against Spain that Luis Nani ruined and a beautiful 30-yard strike against Arsenal that beat Manuel Almunia but not the crossbar.

Check it out below.

Watch: 20 amazing CR7 goals that would have been

Ronaldo's amazing season

Ronaldo is the favourite to win the Ballon d’Or for a record-equalling fifth time following a season in which he captured the La Liga and Champions League trophies and set a number of records.

His brace in the 4-1 win over Juventus saw him reach 600 career goals and also meant he finished as the top scorer in the Champions League for 2016-17 with 12 goals.

"It was a spectacular end to the season with La Liga and the Champions League," he told Mediaset Premium after Madrid’s win in Cardiff, per ESPN.

"We've got another record, the first team to retain the Champions League and the top scorer in the tournament. What more could I ask?

"I will now try to make the most of this unique moment in my career and then prepare for international duty with Portugal. Another Ballon d'Or? We'll see."

Zinedine Zidane rotated Ronaldo to ensure he was at his peak for the latter stages of the campaign and Ronaldo is pleased with how the Frenchman managed his game time.

"I scored two goals, am the top scorer in the Champions League again," he added. "I have had a spectacular end to the season. I prepare for this. [Rotation] was a good option for me, from my coach, and I am very happy for how it has ended up.

"I am very happy as we are the first team to win two consecutive Champions Leagues, and scoring two goals. The people who always criticise Cristiano are going to have put their guitar back in its case."

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the greatest player of all time? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms