Paris Saint-Germain’s monopoly in Ligue 1 was broken in spectacular fashion by AS Monaco last season.

Leonardo Jardim’s exciting young squad, led by rising star Kylian Mbappe, scored 107 goals as Monaco won their first title since 2000.

It ended PSG’s four-year streak as the French champions and provided evidence that, sometimes, pure talent and organisation can overcome a squad chucked together in the transfer market.

But PSG, who have decided to keep Unai Emery despite last season’s disappointments - who can forget the manner of their Champions League exit - are ready to bounce back but doing what they do best: spending money.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, PSG are desperate to sign Mbappe and are willing to pay €140 to €150m to sign him.

But the French club are aware that signing Mbappe won’t prove easy. The 18-year-old reportedly has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid, and Arsenal are also in the competition to sign the youngster.

So PSG have identified an alternative, and he’s one of the Premier League’s best players.

Aguero is PSG's plan B

Le Parisien claim that PSG want Sergio Aguero is a deal for Mbappe isn’t possible. The Manchester City star’s relationship with Pep Guardiola is a difficult one, and Gabriel Jesus is viewed as Guardiola’s preferred option.

Aguero is rated at €60m, some way short of Mbappe’s value, but his resale value is obviously reduced.

What PSG have promised Aguero

There's a similar story in The Times. They claim PSG are ready to capitalise on any "difficulties" in Aguero's relationship with Guardiola.

The French side have promised to build the team around the 29-year-old and offer an increase on his £220,000-per-week wages.

Aguero has no desire to leave

The Argentinian’s contract runs until 2020 and recently admitted he has no plans of leaving the Etihad Stadium.

"I feel very happy here, so I will… stay here until the end of my contract," he said, per Goal.

"I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here."

Yet his attitude could change next season if Guardiola makes Jesus his main striker, which is possible considering Aguero was benched before the 20-year-old Brazilian broke a metatarsal in his right foot.

City want a striker

A striker remains a priority for Guardiola, who has already signed Bernardo Silva and Ederson Moraes this summer.

Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez remains his chief target but the Gunners are unwilling to sell to a rival.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have quoted interested parties a fee of £63 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

