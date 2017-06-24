Chelsea is close to completing the signing of a Monaco star as he is set to have a medical with the club next week.

The Blues are yet to secure a big transfer this season but have already seen several names leave the club including former club captain and legend John Terry.

However, all of that could be about to change, as the club has reached a deal in principal to sign a top youngster from Ligue 1 side Monaco to make sure they start their defence of the Premier League title strong.

Tiemoue Bakayoko could be Antonie Conte's first signing at Chelsea this summer, as the team could complete his signing from the Ligue 1 champions next week for £35.1 million, according to the Evening Standard.

Talks are set to continue over this weekend with personal terms to be finalised before the French international has a medical with the team and hopefully signs a five-year deal next week.

Bakayoko's move completion could be the push that is needed for Nemanja Matic to complete his move away from Stamford Bridge, as the Serbian has been a top target for Juventus and Manchester United, which is managed by former Chelsea boss - Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old is set to be replaced by the French midfielder, which would see him pair up with his fellow countryman N'Golo Kante in the Premier League champion's midfield.

Although Chelsea could be bringing in the 22-year-old next week, they won't be quick to move on Matic, as after helping them win the title last season, they'll be demanding around the £40 million mark from other clubs for his services despite him reportedly being unrested at the Blues.

It's also worth considering since the team will be in the Champions League next season, they'll be looking to add depth to their squad, so this could be the first of what is rumoured to be up to six signings at Chelsea this summer transfer window.

