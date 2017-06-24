The 2016-17 campaign represented new beginnings for both Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, but in very different circumstances.

Pep arrived at Manchester City on the back of three years and seven trophies with Bayern Munich, while Mourinho’s previous post ended with him being sacked as manager of defending champions Chelsea.

Both managers got their teams to qualify for next season’s Champions League, but the two 2016-17 Premier League title favourites finished 15 and 24 points behind Chelsea respectively.

So, who enjoyed a better first year in Manchester – Pep or Jose? Let’s take a look, by analysing the managers’ performance in each competition as well as the success of their signings.

FA Cup

Manchester United came into the season as FA Cup holders thanks to Jesse Lingard’s stunning volley last May, but they were eliminated in the quarter-finals at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante’s goal gave Chelsea a 1-0 win, with Mourinho’s men forced to play with ten men for 55 minutes following Ander Herrera’s red card.

As for City, they beat West Ham, Crystal Palace, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough on route to the semi-final against Arsenal.

They went into the Wembley clash as favourites, and took the lead through Sergio Aguero – one of 33 goals this term for the world-class forward.

However, Nacho Monreal’s quick equaliser and Alexis Sanchez’s extra-time strike confirmed that Pep would go trophy-less in his first season in England.

EFL Cup

The two Manchester clubs met in the fourth round of the EFL Cup, where Juan Mata’s goal was enough for United to beat a second string City side at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils then got past West Ham and Hull City before Zlatan Ibrahimovic almost single-handedly dragged them past Southampton in the final in a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Premier League

After winning their first ten games in all competitions, lots of people were saying that Man City had already won the Premier League in September.

However, they failed to win any of their next six matches, and despite their fluid attacking play, Pep’s side struggled to keep clean sheets in what ended up being a pretty decent campaign.

City ended the season in excellent form, winning their final four games (including two 5-0 victories) to secure third in the table and finish nine points above their neighbours.

Man Utd put together a gritty 25-game unbeaten run during the term but too many draws (15 in total), especially at home to lesser sides, culminated in a sixth-place finish.

They had the second-best defensive record, however they were the top six’s lowest scorers by a considerable margin - even Bournemouth hit the back of the net more times.

Europe

Man City’s Champions League highlight was undoubtedly the stunning 3-1 win over Barcelona, and they ended up behind the Catalans in their group, meeting free-scoring Monaco in the Round of 16.

Pep’s men edged a thrilling first leg 5-3 at the Etihad, only for poor defending in the return game in the Principality to condemn them to a 3-1 loss and elimination on away goals.

United won four of their six Europa League group games to finish second, and upon progressing to the knockout rounds, going all the way emerged as their most realistic path to Champions League football.

They beat Saint Etienne, Rostov, Anderlecht after extra time, and Celta Vigo in an extremely nervy affair, before a professional 2-0 win over Ajax in the final crowned them as winners.

Not only did it allow United to lift the trophy for the first time in their history, but it crucially secured Champions League football for 2017-18.

Transfers

You probably didn’t even know that Man City signed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marlos Moreno, but one man who was an instant success was Gabriel Jesus.

Despite two months out, the Brazilian bagged seven goals in 11 games, and at just 20, his excellent movement and calmness in the box could make him an absolute superstar.

Leroy Sane wasn’t even fit at the start of the season, however we saw the real him from January onwards after a very slow start.

The German’s directness and electric pace was too much for most full backs, he scored nine times, assisted five more, and looked better and better with each outing.

£49 million John Stones continues to divide opinion, Nolito totally faded away after a bright start, Ilkay Gundogan suffered yet another long-term injury, and the less said about Claudio Bravo the better.

Meanwhile at Old Trafford, Eric Bailly, who was simply a colossus at the back for Man Utd, arrived last summer along with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mkhitaryan impressed after taking a long time to adjust and, while Pogba didn’t fully live up to his world-record £89 million fee, it must be said that four signings improved United's starting XI.

Bailly and Pogba have the potential to become world-class, Mkhitaryan adds speed and creativity to United’s attack, and with 28 goals, Ibra was simply outstanding.

Jose and Pep's ratings

Mourinho: Premier League (5.5/10), Europa League (9.5/10), FA Cup (5.5/10), EFL Cup (9/10), Signings (8/10) = 37.5/50.

Guardiola: Premier League (7/10), Champions League (6.5/10), FA Cup (8/10), EFL Cup (5/10), Signings (7/10) = 33.5/50.

What about next season?

The expectation on Pep and Jose was big ahead of their first respective seasons in Manchester, and there are reasons for both sets of fans to be both disappointed and hopeful.

Man City’s performances in the final few weeks of the season suggested Guardiola had found a solid base, aided by Vincent Kompany’s return, to add to his expansive, attacking style.

Mourinho’s men finished sixth, but the “Special One” managed to develop a winning mentality and never-say-die attitude in his squad during their EFL Cup and Europa League triumphs.

With stars like Ederson, Bernardo Silva and Victor Lindelof set to feature for the sides next term, it would come as no surprise if one of the two Manchester clubs regain the title in 2017-18.

