Of all the Premier League’s summer storylines, Anthony Martial’s future at Manchester United has to rank as one of the most mysterious.

It’s less than two years ago since the Frenchman came off the bench to score against Liverpool on his Man United debut.

But that brilliant moment seems like a lifetime ago considering everything that’s happened since to the 21-year-old.

Article continues below

Martial managed just six goals in all competitions last season and wasn’t considered an important part of Jose Mourinho’s plans.

And, with reports claiming Ivan Perisic and Alvaro Morata could sign, the winger faces a battle to convince Mourinho he is good enough for his squad.

Article continues below

What Martial would give to be considered as highly as Marcus Rashford is at Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old scored 11 goals in his first full season in the senior squad, despite often playing second fiddle to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Rashford posted a holiday snap

While plenty believe Rashford should currently be playing for England’s U21 side in the European Championship, he’s, unsurprisingly, decided to venture overseas for a holiday.

Rashford posted a photo of himself on a boat on Twitter, which prompted a response from Martial.

“Captain Marcus 😎😂,” Martial wrote.

Rashford felt compelled to write, “Captain martial 😂,” in response.

An inside joke? Some light banter? Or a hint that Rashford and Martial will one day be competing for the captain’s armband at United?

Regardless, Man United fans loved it. Check out the reaction on social media.

Man United fans react

Martial's agent: He'll be staying

Martial, who joined from AS Monaco for £36 million in 2015, has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and even West Ham.

But the forward’s agent, Philippe Lamboley, is adamant his client’s immediate future remains in Manchester.

"Martial has two years left and there is no reason for him to leave Manchester today,” Lamboley said to Journal du Dimanche, per Sky Sports.

"If [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward tells me they want him to leave, things are different.

"But that is not what he told me during our last meeting."

Does Martial have a long-term future at Old Trafford? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms