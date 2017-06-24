GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's former agent reveals how he almost signed for Real Madrid over Barcelona

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Today marks the 30th birthday of Barcelona's Lionel Messi who has been one of the best players on the planet for the past ten years since his rise to the club's first team.

The story of Messi's journey to becoming one of the best footballers in the world today is well known, as he was taken from Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina by the Catalan giants as a 13-year-old.

Diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency as a child, Barcelona agreed to pay for his medical treatment in his move to the club and the rest, as they say, is history. Horacio Gaggioli, the player's agent at the time, has said, however, the move could have gone a lot differently.

Article continues below

According to Globoesporte, via the Daily Mirror, Messi could have actually moved to his current team's La Liga rivals Real Madrid 17 years ago, as the agent almost moved to Madrid instead of Barcelona.

Gaggioli, who played a big part in Messi's move to Spain, has said he things could have been a lot different in the world of football if he had decided to move to the Spanish capital instead.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

The 5 best spots from Omega vs. Okada II - an instant classic NJPW match

The 5 best spots from Omega vs. Okada II - an instant classic NJPW match

Watch: Fan loses his mind when he sees The Rock driving

Watch: Fan loses his mind when he sees The Rock driving

How Jose Mourinho wants his Man United starting XI to look in August

How Jose Mourinho wants his Man United starting XI to look in August

The moment Sadio Mane takes a cheeky shot at Paul Pogba's barber

The moment Sadio Mane takes a cheeky shot at Paul Pogba's barber

He said: "Due to life circumstances, I went to live in Barcelona and I brought him to Barca for a trial. But I was about to live in Madrid.

"If that had happened, I would have taken him to Madrid for a trial. That's life, those are the details. Today, Messi could have been a Real Madrid player, of course.

"The family wanted to come to Spain, to the city where I was to have some support."

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

17 years on, and Messi is one of the best footballers the world has ever seen, as he has scored over 500 senior career goals for club and country, winning eight La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies and five Ballon d’Or awards.

It now looks like he'll never leave the club, but it's also fair to say things could have been a lot different in Spanish football if Messi was wearing the white of the Los Blancos, rather than the blue and red of Barca.

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The 5 best spots from Omega vs. Okada II - an instant classic NJPW match

The 5 best spots from Omega vs. Okada II - an instant classic NJPW match

How Jose Mourinho wants his Man United starting XI to look in August

How Jose Mourinho wants his Man United starting XI to look in August

The moment Sadio Mane takes a cheeky shot at Paul Pogba's barber

The moment Sadio Mane takes a cheeky shot at Paul Pogba's barber

Arsenal are close to breaking their club record transfer fee for star striker

Arsenal are close to breaking their club record transfer fee for star striker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again