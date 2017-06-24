Man United could complete major €80m signing next week [Marca]

Manchester United could complete the signing of a certain Real Madrid star by next week, which would be the club's second signing of this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils have already completed the signing of 22-year-old centre-back Victor Lindelof from Benfica as they look to bolster up their squad ahead of the upcoming season which will include Champions League football.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to be released by United later this month, meaning there will be a space for the club to bring in a new striker, and that new arrival could also be confirmed next week as well.

Article continues below

According to the Marca, the situation surrounding Alvaro Morata's future at Real Madrid is to be confirmed next week when the player comes back from his holidays, with his likely destination being the Premier League and Manchester United.

Real's lack of being able to provide him with first team football and Manchester's interest in him has led to the 24-year-old seeking a move away from the current La Liga champions. With the 2018 World Cup just around the corner, he needs the first team football to merit a position in Spain's starting 11.

Article continues below

At Madrid, Morata was behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and Karim Benzema in the pecking order, but this didn't stop him from being the club's second highest goalscorer last season with 20 goals.

It seems the only thing now that is stopping his move to the Premier League is the two clubs coming to an understanding over the transfer fee.

Although an agreement over fee is yet to be reached between the two clubs, Madrid expects one to happen despite their asking price of €80 million for the Spaniard, as they know United's manager Jose Mourinho sees Morata as a priority target for the club.

All of that though could be done and dusted by next week if reports are to be believed.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms