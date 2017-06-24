It's already been a long season for the New York Mets and the month of June isn't even over yet.

The Mets have struggled their way to a32-41 overall record and trail the Washington Nationals by 12 games in the National League East division, but that's only the start of their problems.

Now, they're dealing with a trade demand from infielder Asdrubal Cabrera, who only just made his return from the disabled list on Friday night.

Cabrera said he wants a trade because the Mets put him at second base instead of shortstop on Friday, letting Jose Reyes man the shortstop position. The 31-year-old Cabrera said he's spoken to his agent about wanting to be traded (via ESPN.com):

"Personally, I'm not really happy with that move," Cabrera told reporters after meeting with manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson before Friday's game, according to MLB.com. "If they have that plan, they should have told me before I came over here. I just told my agent about it. If they have that plan for me, I think it's time to make a move.

"What I saw the last couple of weeks, I don't think they have any plans for me. I told my agent, so we're going to see what happens in the next couple weeks."

Though the positions of shortstop and second base are undeniably different, it doesn't seem like a reason to demand a trade, but perhaps Cabrera is just fed up with the Mets and their struggles this year.

Collins said he thinks Cabrera is a good fit at second base and would help the team greatly if he'd just give the new position a shot:

"I understand he's not happy playing there. I get that," Collins said after the game. "But I knew when he took the field he was gonna go play, and that's what he did.

"I told him today, look, our defense has not played well, and by you going over there, I think, is just gonna shore it up. I hope everybody understands, it's not that I don't think he can play shortstop. That's not it. I just think we're a better team if he plays second base. We got Jose to play short, and we just had to shore up second base a little bit, and he looked great today."

However, having been on the DL since June 12, Cabrera said it would have been respectful of the Mets to tell him he would play second base upon his return. That way, he said, he could have practiced the position during his rehab assignment.

Cabrera, who is hitting .253 with six home runs and 20 RBI this year, has been a solid player for New York. We'll have to wait and see what the Mets do, but for now, we'll just add it to the list of things that have gone wrong in New York this season.

