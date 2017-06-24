Marco Verratti has denied recent reports about his PSG future

Barcelona has expressed their interest in signing Marco Verratti from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but the Italian could reportedly stay at the French club if they are able to meet one condition.

Following PSG's failure to capture the Ligue 1 title for the first time in five years, Verratti has gathered the interest of the side which eliminated his team out of the Champions League this past season. Barca is preparing a bid of up to €100 million for the midfielder.

The 24-year-old is open to playing his football in Spain, however, he has also reportedly said during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal, that he is willing to stay on with the French side if are able to meet one condition.

Article continues below

Verratti has reportedly said he will stay at PSG next season and give the team another chance if they are able to accompany him with some top stars through the transfer window.

He said: "I do not have to go at all costs, but I want to see if they really buy champions this time.

Article continues below

"If they do, I will be happy to stay. But every year they say they will make a big team and then we have seen the results.

"The promises from PSG alone are not enough, but if this time [sporting director Antero] Henrique keeps to what he says, then I will be happy to stay, no one at all obliges me to leave."

His desire to stay will certainly give PSG fans hope that they can keep their team together that has reigned over French football for the past few seasons, with him being a key part of their success over those years.

If the Ligue 1 is unable to meet this desire, they may find it tough to keep the Italian in this transfer window, as Barcelona will come in with an attractive offer for the midfielder. Several members of the club's family have urged Verratti to stay at the club, including his teammate Marquinhos.

However, Verratti has since denied being interview by the Italian newspaper about his future.

Neymar has said he would love to see the 24-year-old join him at Barcelona during a recent interview with ESPN, as well as Lucas Lima. He said: "Of course I would like [Verratti] to come to Barcelona -- I would love it. He's a top player with incredible technical quality. He has the profile and the right qualities to play with us at Barca.

"If we sign Verratti, I'm convinced that the whole team will be delighted to welcome him because he's an amazing player."

Verratti has been with PSG since he signed with the club from Pescara in 2012. In his five years with the club, he has made over 200 appearances, winning four Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de la Ligues, and three Coupe de Frances.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms