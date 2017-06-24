Jose Mourinho will consider there to be a lot of work left to do at Manchester United this summer, following their recent arrival of Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

The Swede's £30.7 million transfer marked the start of Mourinho's summer spending, as he looks to build a title-challenging squad for next campaign, while also returning to the Champions League.

United will be hopeful that their Portuguese boss will be able to lure some big names through the doors at Old Trafford, but their return to Europe's elite club competition should also help their cause.

However, their success in Europe last campaign, in many cases, will be not the only factor which could prove decisive in the Red Devils boss acquiring his primary transfer targets.

They have already had to turn to Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata after their number one target, Antoine Griezmann, became unavailable with Atletico Madrid unable to afford to sell their star man while under a transfer ban.

And with that in mind, United's chiefs will be ready for many more twists and turns as the summer transfer market goes on, with the club also having recently been linked with a sensational return for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Such a colossal transfer seems way off the mark at this moment in time. But while the club's fans may be dreaming of the Real forward's return, Mourinho is faced with the real chance of signing one of last summer's targets.

United pursued Portuguese teenage sensation Renato Sanches for much of last summer, only for the 19-year-old to opt for a move to Bayern Munich, instead.

Bayern open door for Sanches sale

However, Kicker is reporting, per The Sun, that the Bavarian outfit have slashed their £30.5 million asking price to just £23 million, following the recent arrival of Corentin Tolisso from Lyon for £35 million.

It's understood that Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti is not convinced that Sanches can make the grade, and Tolisso's recent arrival suggests he could take the teenager's place.

Sanches made just six Bundesliga starts in 25 appearances across all competitions for Bayern last campaign, but did add the Bundesliga and German Super Cup to the league and league cup double he won the previous year at Benfica.

Mourinho eyes star-studded midfield

And it's his success already, at a young age, that has caught Mourinho's interest - having also won the European Championships with Portugal last summer - and wanting to partner his compatriot alongside Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba in midfield.

Although unconfirmed, it has been suggested that Bayern are willing to sell and the club are ready to take a £4.5 million loss on the fee they paid for him last summer.

It's not clear whether Sanches would be willing to quit Bayern after just a single season, but many would predict the opportunity to play at Old Trafford under a manager who rates him highly could be too good an opportunity to turn down.

