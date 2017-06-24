GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Romelu Lukaku's Instagram video leaves Chelsea fans excited

Romelu Lukaku is a contender to take the title of the world’s most expensive footballer away from Paul Pogba this summer.

The Belgian striker, who has a price tag of £100 million, according to the Telegraph, turned down the chance to become the highest-paid player in Everton’s history in March and rumours that he could leave Goodison Park in the coming weeks are rife.

Earlier in the month, the 24-year-old admitted that a decision has already been made on his future, which he wants to include Champions League football.

"I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that," Lukaku said, per BBC Sport.

"We are now talking to the club. I know what's happening, but I will leave the talks to my agent.

"I know what's happening, but I can't tell you anything more.

"What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better - a few times."

Lukaku dropped a Chelsea hint on Instagram

Lukaku dropped a big hint that he will make a return to Chelsea with his latest video on Instagram.

The Belgium international is seen playing a six-a-side match on a pitch surrounded by hoardings that are covered in Chelsea’s crest.

A photo on Lukaku’s Instagram account shows that Samir Nasri and Andre-Pierre Gignac also played, so it’s not a certainty that Lukaku has joined the Blues.

But the video has left Chelsea supporters excited regardless. Check it out below.

Chelsea fans react

Costa replacement

Lukaku would be the perfect replacement for Diego Costa, whose future lies elsewhere after the Spain international admitted to receiving a text from Antonio Conte informing him that he isn’t part of the plans.

"I'm a Chelsea player, but they do not want me there," Costa said, per Sky Sports.

"Antonio Conte has told me by message that I do not follow at Chelsea and that's it. Conte said he did not count on me for next season.

"It's a shame, I've already forwarded the message to Chelsea people to decide. But it is clear that the coach does not count on me and does not want me there.”

Lukaku has improved since Chelsea departure

Costa has been a solid player for the Blues, scoring 59 goals in all competitions, but Lukaku leaves more to be excited about.

The former Anderlecht man scored 25 goals in the Premier League as Everton secured a spot in the Europa League.

It’s easy to see why the Toffees have slapped a £100m price tag on his head.

Will Lukaku sign for Chelsea? Let us know in the comments section below!

