When Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson is on the base paths, everyone on the opposing team had better know where he is at all times.

The longtime Kansas City Royals speedster has 193 career stolen bases despite only being used primarily as a pinch-runner in late-game situations for the majority of his career.

On Friday against the Houston Astros, Dyson was at it again, making an incredible play on a wild pitch from reliever James Hoyt.

As you can see in the video below, Dyson takes off for third when the ball gets away from Houston catcher Brian McCann. Danny Valencia, who was ahead of Dyson on the bases, scored on the play. Most players in that situation would have been content simply to make it to third, but Dyson is not most players:

A brilliant slide at the end of the play helped Dyson avoid the tag from McCann, who was unsure of where the ball went after it bounced away from him.

The two-run wild pitch was the culmination of the Astros' struggles on Friday night, as the team with the best record in the majors fell to the Mariners 13-3 in Seattle. Astros starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, who only lasted 3.2 innings and gave up nine runs, said nothing was working against Dyson and his teammates (via ESPN.com):

"They were all over everything," Musgrove said. "There were even times when I threw good pitches, I had a lot of swing-and-misses tonight, a few good strikes, but every time I made a good two-strike, put-away pitch they laid it out like they knew what was coming. I made too many mistakes in the zone."

Houston fell to 50-25 with the loss, but still lead the second-place Mariners by a whopping 11.5 games in the American League West division. The Mariners saw their record climb to 39-37 with the lopsided victory.

Mariners manager Scott Servais credited Dyson for making a smart base-running play and said it's always fun to watch him run (via MLB.com):

"It's a special talent, the speed there," Servais said of Dyson. "He wasn't even running hard when he came around third, he almost stopped and then he just turned it on. He's pretty electric on the bases."

For the season, Dyson is hitting .252 with four home runs and 21 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases already, while only being caught three times. Last year, with the Royals, he swiped 30 bags while receiving much less playing time than he currently is in Seattle.

