The British and Irish Lions may have left the first test with something to be proud of, despite their defeat, as New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen has labelled The Lions' first try as "one of the best tries scored in Test rugby".

At the end of the match, the combined team had suffered a 30-15 defeat to the Kiwi's, but a try scored five minutes before half-time has certainly given the side something to be remembered for.

With The All Blacks in front by ten, Liam Williams got possession deep inside Lions' territory. With a couple of sidesteps, the full-back managed to make up forty yards with the ball, being taken down on half way.

He managed to pass off to Jonathan Davies though, who covered a short distance before passing to the oncoming Elliot Daly. Daly danced past one tackle before returning the ball to Davies, whose supporting role was key for the move.

As the number 13 took the attention of three All Blacks, one final pass to Sean O'Brien created the space needed for the the forward to finish the move by diving over the line.

It was an incredible move that featured teamwork rarely seen in a team not used to playing together, but fantastic individual skill and tireless support play made it possible.

After the match, Hansen gave the move the praise it deserved.

"I thought the Lions played really really well," he said, per the Mirror.

"That first try they scored should down in the annuals as one of the best tries scored in Test rugby and they’ll be proud of that and look to do more of it."

Watch the try below.

The try took the score to 13-8 in favour of the All Blacks going into half time. It flattered to deceive, however, with a dominant second half performance showing New Zealand's class.

