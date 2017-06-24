Stone Cold criticizes WWE's booking of SmackDown Women's title at MITB

Most discussions after last weekend's WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view was about the finish to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but the SmackDown Women's title match has received some criticism as well.

For her first match as a singles competitor on the main roster, Lana was surprisingly inserted into a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Naomi despite not having any previous one-on-one singles experience at this level.

Unsurprisingly, The Ravishing Russian did not win on her debut, and the SmackDown Women's Champion retained her title. Naomi won the match by forcing Lana to submit to the Slay-O-Mission to retain the title.

Speaking on his podcast The Steve Austin Show Unleashed, Stone Cold Steve Austin talked about the events of Money in the Bank including the SmackDown Women's title match.

The Texas Rattlesnake said while he understands how the wrestling business works, he doesn't understand why WWE decided to book Lana in such a high-profile match on her main roster debut as a singles competitor.

He said, according to Still Real To Us: “I don’t know how this match came to be. ‘I’ll fight you, hey you want a shot at me I’ll fight you — no title on the line because you didn’t do anything to deserve it. But since I’m a fighting champion, I’ll fight you but you don’t deserve a shot at the title so that is not on the line.'

“So then it’s back onto Lana, ‘okay yeah I’ll accept that because I wanna go in there with the best of the best because you have the belt and so let’s tangle.’ But the title is not on the line so with putting words into Naomi’s mouth with ‘hey I’m a fighting champion’ to give reason for this match to happen and thereby some logic — Naomi deserves better, the title deserves better, Lana wasn’t up for this task at hand at this point in her career.

“I thought [Lana] had much more mystique as the valet — whatever the term is — with Rusev […] They kinda killed her gimmick off and reinvented her and I just liked her the way she was so if she wants to be in the ring that’s more power to her.”

For the time being, it looks like Naomi could be involved with whoever wins the rematch of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next week on SmackDown Live.

Truth be told, Lana put on a great match against Naomi but putting The Ravishing Russian in the title picture straight away after not really earning it showed a lot of disrespect towards the championship.

Were WWE right to put Lana in a SmackDown Women's Championship match on her singles debut?

