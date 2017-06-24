Chelsea have yet to make their mark in the summer transfer window with Antonio Conte desperate to strengthen his title-winning squad.

There had been recent reports that a new and improved deal to keep the Italian at the club were under threat when the former Juventus and Italy boss became frustrated at their lack of activity.

However, such rumours have since died down and the Blues are working hard to bring in the targets they believe will help Chelsea to retain their title while also rejoining the Champions League.

Understandably, many made the case that the west Londoner's absence from Europe gave them a significant advantage over their title rivals last campaign. But that won't be the same next season.

With a return to Europe's elite club competition, it is vital Conte gets the players he believes will allow Chelsea to compete both domestically and in Europe without impacting their performance levels.

Chelsea have been linked with a huge £96 million double swoop for Juve's defensive duo Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci, while Romelu Lukaku has been tipped for a return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's first signing imminent

But while Conte has major targets this summer at both ends of the park, it is in midfield where the Blues are set to make their major addition ahead of the new campaign.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is expected to arrive in England over the next few days to finalise a £35 million switch from Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco.

It will represent a fearful midfield partnership alongside N'Golo Kante, who arrived last summer, that will allow Nemanja Matic to link up with Jose Mourinho once again at Manchester United.

Why Bakayoko chose Blues over United

However, according to L'Equipe, per The Sun, Chelsea's imminent arrival, Bakayoko, was also courted by Mourinho, but the 22-year-old has chosen to join the Blues as working Antonio Conte is preferential.

Ironically, it's the same decision his midfielder partner-to-be, Kante, made last year in choosing to quit Leicester City for Stamford Bridge, instead of joining the new era at United under Mourinho.

"I had a good feeling with Conte," Kante previously admitted - looking back at his decision to join the eventual Premier League champions.

It's proving for Chelsea that Conte has been a big coup in not only his coaching but ability to lure their primary targets to Stamford Bridge, with Bakayoko set to sign a five-year deal.

Matic, therefore, seems increasingly likely to leave Chelsea prior to the start of the season, with Old Trafford understood to be his preferred destination.

