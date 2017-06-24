The WWE seems to be in a very healthy place right now with their tag team division, as they’ve been able to utilise most of them well ever since the brand extension last year.

They’ve stuck with the bona fide teams who have been together for a while, such as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The Club over on Monday Night RAW, as well as The Usos and The New Day over on SmackDown LIVE.



Then we’ve had WWE put unlikely stars together and it’s worked out brilliantly, as Cesaro and Sheamus are the RAW tag team champions and the combination of Tyler Breeze and Fandango has made them one of the most popular parts of WWE programming.

Then there’s the return in The Hardy Boyz, as well as the big call-ups in American Alpha and The Revival – and let’s not get into what they have going on with NXT but it’s clear to see that they can afford to make some big changes.

We’ve seen that already, as The Golden Truth officially broke up while Big Cass was ousted as the individual behind the Enzo Amore attacks, ending their once-loved partnership.

However, if rumours are to be believed then WWE could be on their way to breaking up two more tag teams in the near future.

Ringside News is reporting that WWE will go ahead and split up one team from RAW, and another from SmackDown LIVE.



First, they’ve claimed that based on advertisements in the coming months, it looks as if the team of Rhyno and Heath Slater will no longer be partners.

The duo were an integral part of SmackDown when Slater tried to earn a contract after not being picked by Mick Foley, Daniel Bryan, Stephanie or Shane McMahon in the WWE draft; culminating with a championship win before moving to the red brand during the superstar shake-up.

Regarding SmackDown, Bryan Alvarez recently spoke on the Wrestling Observer Radio and claimed that The Hype Bros’ time as partners will also be coming to an end.

Although Zack Ryder recently returned to in-ring action, Alvarez has claimed that the only reason WWE put them back together was so that they could use it for storyline purposes to pull the trigger on a split.

There were big plans for them in the tag team division,but Ryder’s untimely injury – and spending six months on the sidelines – meant WWE had to change those plans and it worked out well for Mojo Rawley, as he won the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal at WrestleMania 33.

The plan is for him to continue working as a singles star, but the tag divisions will surely survive and continue thriving without them involved.

