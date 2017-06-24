Lewis Hamilton has dismissed any suggestion that he may be done with Formula One, insisting he could race into his 40s.

There has been talk of the British driver retiring from the sport at the end of his current contract in 2018, but Hamilton says he is ready to sign another.

And he may not be done there, with Hamilton, now 32, even leaving the door open for another contract after that.

Article continues below

“I could easily do another three-year contract if I wanted to, and I reckon I could go on for another one after that,” said Hamilton, per the Telegraph.

Having signed a three year deal ahead of the 2016 season worth a reported £30m a year, the prospect of Hamilton leaving the sport has been much talked about, especially following the retirement of his long-time rival and former teammate Nico Rosberg.

Article continues below

Rosberg is the same age as Hamilton, and the two started their careers together in karting as children. The two eventually ended up as the top two drivers in Formula One, dominating the sport over the past three seasons, both with Mercedes.

Having finished second to his teammate in both 2014 and 2015, Rosberg finally won the driver's Championship in 2016, and shocked Formula One by announcing his immediate retirement.

The German apparently believed he had achieved the pinnacle of the sport and didn't have the motivation to continue, prompting questions about Hamilton's future in the sport.

The Brit, however, sees things differently.

“If you look at Nico he didn’t want to give any more of his life to being a racing driver, but I’ll always be a racing driver at heart so that’s quite an easy decision," said Hamilton.

“People ask me, ‘What’s motivating you?’ I still want more. I still want two championships. I always wanted to emulate Senna, but then you set your sights on new goals, new challenges and new horizons so that’s really the discovery phase."

And Hamilton, currently sitting in second place behind Sebastian Vettel in this season's standings, laid out those new goals.

“When I think about [Juan Manuel] Fangio, five titles sounds pretty good. Vettel’s only one away from five so if I get to five he could easily equal that, and then I’ve got to get six.

“The human race is a greedy kind, and we always want more. There’s no real limit to what we can achieve. The limit is a state of mind.”

Talking about his current state, Hamilton reiterated statements about new team harmony this season, following the retirement of Rosberg and arrival of Valtteri Bottas to Mercedes.

“I’ve been in a good place for years with the team so I don’t feel any different to past times,” Hamilton explained. “But there’s a lot more harmony than there has been before.

“These engineers and mechanics know that if they bring that extra five per cent it can make the difference between being first or second.

“In the past when we finished one-two all the time there was no need. It was like if I work an extra 15 minutes, or half an hour it’s not going to make a difference as we’re still going to be ahead.

“Now they know that if they don’t bring it we may not win the race so there’s a completely different dynamic within the whole team. I’m feeling that and enjoying it, too.”

How long will Hamilton go for? Let us know in the comments!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms