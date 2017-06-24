GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Triple H.

Triple H interested in super fight with world champion boxer

WWE loves their super fights and matches, so when they heard boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was having a fight against UFC fighter Conor McGregor, they just had to find a way to get involved.

After all, Money has already been involved with the company several times, most notably having a No Disqualification match at WrestleMania 24 against the Big Show, which he won by knocking out The World's Strongest Man for the ten count.

During a recent interview on Sky Sports, Triple H personally invited both Mayweather and McGregor onto Monday Night RAW before their bout to hype it up, a moment which is bound to be profiting for both fighters as well as the WWE.

So it comes as no surprise that when it comes to super fights, The Game would be interested in participating in one himself.

During the same interview, the 14-time world champion was asked if he would be interested in having a super fight against another boxer who has a similar name to him - Triple G, also known as GGG and Gennady Golovkin.

Triple H said, according to ewrestlingnews.com: “It would be the perfect fight, we have a little beef over the three letter thing going on, maybe.

"It’s funny you should – we had a date at Madison Square Garden for GGG’s last fight and we made an arrangement to allow GGG to have that date for his last fight – there’s a little bit of history there. I’d love to get in the ring with him and see what we can do."

Boxing Press Conference with Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin

This is certainly a match that would grab the interest of WWE and boxing fans, but it might be some time before this happens.

Golovkin is currently scheduled to defend his WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles against Canelo Alvarez, so right now, he's fully in training camp mode, meaning he won't be available for any super fights until after this clash, which is set to take place on September 16.

Boxing Press Conference with Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin

Besides, Triple H might be busy himself between now and then, as it is rumored he will face off against Kurt Angle in a match at SummerSlam later this year on August 20.

After these dates have passed though, you never know. Never say never when it comes to the WWE!

Would you like to see Triple H take on Gennady Golovkin in a super fight?

John Cena
WWE

