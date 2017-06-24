There's one reason Cleveland's huge five-team trade collapsed on draft night [ESPN]

Jimmy Butler's blockbuster trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves stole all of the headlines on Thursday night.

The Western Conference franchise, who have the number one picks from 2014 and 2015 were able to add a bonafide All-Star to their impressive roster, along with the rights to Justin Patton, at the expense of Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft rights to Lauri Markkanen.

However, reports from ESPN LA have suggested a huge five-team trade, that would have seen Paul George and Carmelo Anthony join LeBron James in Cleveland, came close to completion.

It is no secret that James is looking for more help next season after the humbling defeat the Cavaliers suffered in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

Indiana Pacers star George is keen to leave Indianapolis during the offseason, with the Cavs and L.A. Lakers appearing like the only options, while Carmelo Anthony's relationship with the New York Knicks appears to be at an all-time low.

NO LOVE

It is unclear yet who the five teams involved in the trade were, but it has been reported that the deal fell through because none of the clubs involved wanted to pick up Kevin Love.

Before moving to Ohio in 2014, Love was considered one of the top three power forwards in the NBA. However, due to his recent injury problems, his age and huge contract, the 28-year-old is seen as damaged goods.

Love struggled for consistency in the NBA Finals, and after an up and down three years in Cleveland, it appears the team are ready to take the next step.

With Kyrie Irving and James the two leaders, it leaves Love as one of the only tradable assets left on the Cavaliers roster. Although it appears there is minimal interest.

GEORGE

PG13 was the centre of a lot of speculation on Draft night. It was rumoured the Lakers were preparing a package deal of draft picks and young prospects in an attempt to bring the small forward back to his home state, however, that failed to materialise.

The Cavaliers clearly feel that George would help them close the gap on Golden State, who they lost to 4-1 in the Finals. However, it appears the Purple and Gold are better positioned to make a run at the four-time All-Star.

It is going to be a vital few months for Ohio organisation's future. Failure to land George could even result in LeBron's departure.