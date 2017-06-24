GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Rollins.

Seth Rollins explains if he wanted to move in the superstar shake-up

There were plenty of rumours circulating around the time the WWE announced the superstar shake-up following WrestleMania 33, with several big names expected to move to the opposing brand.

One of the biggest saw AJ Styles continually be linked with a move to Monday Night RAW, as speculation suggested Vince McMahon wanted to build the red brand around him, so fans would have breathed a sigh of relief when he remained on SmackDown LIVE.

SUPERSTAR SHAKE-UP

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon were perhaps the biggest winners from it all, as they not only kept hold of The Phenomenal One and Shinsuke Nakamura, but they managed to bring over Kevin Owens, The New Day, as well as Charlotte Flair.

However, building up to the shake-up it was also rumoured that rather than Roman Reigns moving to the Tuesday night show, it would be Seth Rollins, which would tie into his relationship with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H following on from the WrestleMania 33 antics.

Obviously, neither of those moves came to fruition.

He’s achieved a lot on RAW already but speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport to promote the WWE 2K18 video game – where he’ll be the cover star of the latest edition of the franchise – Rollins revealed that he wants to remain on RAW, and not move to SmackDown.

p1bjd9lcsd185o43m18r1egp18kjf.jpg

EYES ON THE PRIZE

He said: “No, Monday night’s is where it is.

“I got a lot of unfinished business here so I didn’t want to go and not win the Universal Championship, y’know, who knows when that opportunity can come?

“But, I think for me I’ve got my eyes on the prize and I don’t want to leave RAW without winning that, I’d feel a little disappointed and so, I’ve kind of got my eyes on that prize…for the time being.”

Rollins has now also worked on both Mick Foley and Kurt Angle and revealed that life is now much better without Stephanie being involved.

He added: “Oh, it’s a lot better! [Laughs] A lot better compared to dealing with Stephanie on a weekly basis, y’know, that’s night and day.

“Kurt’s – y’know, he’s a no nonsense type of guy, he’s straight forward. Obviously, he won a gold medal so you’ve got to appreciate the hard work. Not that Stephanie hasn’t worked hard but she’s a McMahon so she’s had everything handed to her over the years!

“So, it’s just a different sense of entitlement, and a different type of personality to deal with. Kurt has been nothing but a pleasure so far and hopefully, he doesn’t go sticking his nose in my business but other than that he’s been fantastic.

“Y’know, Daniel Bryan is great too, him and Shane got a good thing going over there on SmackDown. But right now, I’m happy being on Team Angle.”

Rollins might be outside of the title picture for now, but it’s clear that he’d have been a major player on SmackDown, if he made the move.

