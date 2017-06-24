Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

.

Magic Johnson explains why he gave up on D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In his first offseason as president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson, has wasted little time in stamping his authority on the Los Angeles Lakers. 

The famous Purple and Gold went into Thursday night's draft with the second pick but it was clear they had their attentions focused on bigger and better things.

Unsurprisingly, the NBA's second most successful franchise chose UCLA star Lonzo Ball with the second choice, but it was their moves before the draft that really highlighted LA's aims for the future. 

In a huge switch, the franchise traded away 2015 number two pick D'Angelo Russell in a salary dump. Timofey Mozgov's huge four-year, $64 million contract was sent to Brooklyn alongside the guard in exchange for Brook Lopez and the draft rights to Kyle Kuzma.

Losing Mozgov's contract and adding former All-Star, Lopez, who will be a free agent in 2018, leaves the Lakers plenty of cap space as they prepare to make moves for Paul George and maybe even LeBron James in 12 months. 

LOADING NO MORE

Some fans are unhappy that Magic gave up on Russell after his sophomore campaign. Despite struggles on and off the floor, there has been enough evidence to suggest the 21-year-old can become a star. 

Through two seasons, Russell's per-36-minute stats of 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists on 35.1% from the field are only matched by Stephen Curry, Larry Bird, Manu Ginobili, Chris Paul and James Harden. All Hall of Fame players. 

However, Johnson, a first-ballot Hall of Famer in his own right, explained why he opted to lose Russell. 

Having drafted Ball to run the point, Johnson said: "D'Angelo Russell is an excellent player. He has the talent to be an All-Star.

"We want to thank him for what he did for us. But what I needed was a leader. I needed somebody also that can make the other players better and also [somebody] that players want to play with."

FUTURE

The Lakers' young duo of Ball and Brandon Ingram have been tasked with leading the franchise out of their rebuilding phase, meaning players like Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle are on the trade block if the right deal comes up. 

It has been reported that either player could be used in a potential package for George as the franchise make the switch to win-now mode. 

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Four

Johnson has been trusted by Jeanie Buss to lead this new era of Lakers basketball. Trading D'Angelo Russell was just the first move in what will be a huge summer. 

Topics:
LA Lakers
Pacific Division
Western Conference
NBA
Brooklyn Nets
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
Magic Johnson

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

How Jose Mourinho wants his Man United starting XI to look in August

How Jose Mourinho wants his Man United starting XI to look in August

Man United could complete major €80m signing next week [Marca]

Man United could complete major €80m signing next week [Marca]

Cristiano Ronaldo fans react to Champions League's Lionel Messi birthday tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo fans react to Champions League's Lionel Messi birthday tweet

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again