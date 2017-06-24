GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Jose Mourinho sends classy tribute to retiring Xabi Alonso & Alvaro Arbeloa

Jose Mourinho may be the Manchester United manager looking to return the Red Devils to their legendary status, but this isn't his first rodeo.

No, the Portuguese tactician is one of the most decorated managers in world football today and he has been the head honcho at some of the biggest clubs in the world's biggest leagues.

His previous employers include Chelsea, Porto, Inter Milan and Real Madrid, all of whom he won domestic titles with.

Although the Special One doesn't tend to stay in one place for a long time, he still manages to build connections with fans and players alike.

During his time with Real Madrid, he certainly did not make friends with the media. But, he did break Barcelona's monopoly on La Liga with a league title in 2012.

In the process, he clearly became close with some of his troops, two of which have announced their retirements from the game this summer.

Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa - two men who have won nearly everything possible at club level - have called time on their careers and the Man United boss took time to send a classy message to both men on Instagram.

The caption read: "The end of one career and the beginning of another. With the same success with the same dignity. Football needs Men."

If Mourinho hopes to enjoy similar success at Old Trafford, there is little denying his squad needs some investing in this summer. The EFL Cup and Europa Cup champions have started well by adding Victor Lindelof in a deal that could be worth £40 million, but they will certainly spend more this summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Real Madrid seemingly up in the air, there is every chance Mourinho's compatriot could return to Old Trafford and if he doesn't, surely the proposed deal for Alvaro Morata is still on the table.

United are said to be after a defensive midfielder too. They are reportedly scared off by Tottenham man Eric Dier's £40 million price tag and are pursuing a deal to reunite Mourinho with Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic instead.

Topics:
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Real Madrid
Paul Pogba

