Watch: The exact moment Lonzo Ball found out he was joining the LA Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers surprised nobody on Thursday night as they selected UCLA star Lonzo Ball with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. 

Ever since the draft lottery, it has been expected that the point guard would become the new face of the organisation. 

Lonzo's father LaVar has been outspoken in his desire to have all three of his sons play in the famous Purple and Gold, and Lonzo is the first Ball to make the dream a reality. 

There had been reports in the media that Magic Johnson and the Lakers could pass on Ball, but once reports surfaced of D'Angelo Russell's trade to the Brooklyn Nets, it was clear what the organisation had planned. 

Despite the near certainty of Ball being selected, there would have been plenty of last-minute nerves as the 19-year-old awaited the new to see what his future would be in the NBA. 

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce NBA Draft Picks

Brilliant video footage has surfaced online of the call between Lonzo, Magic, and Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on draft night that confirmed what the team would be doing with their second pick. 

Amongst all the commotion of draft night, the footage on the left sees Ball, along with his brother LaMelo, sat at their table at the Barclays Center, with the video on the right showing Pelinka and Johson in a board room. 

Pelinka starts the phone call by passing the phone to Magic before the five-time champion, and now president of basketball operations gave Ball the good news by simply saying: "Welcome to the Lakers, baby."

The call ends with Pelinka telling the 19-year-old to pass his congratulations on to his parents. Before Magic makes the selection official.

PRESSURE

There will be pressure on the shoulders of the former Chino Hills star from the get-go. 

On draft night, LaVar continued his weirdly wonderful support of his son by insisted the point guard would lead the Lakers to the playoffs in his rookie season. 

Los Angeles Lakers Introduce NBA Draft Picks

Ball has played with the pressure of his father throughout his young basketball career, but the NBA is a whole new ball game, and the weight of expectation can get too much for a lot of people. 

BELIEF

Johson, Pelinka and the rest of LA's front office clearly believe in Lonzo. The trade of Russell to the Nets and the uncertain futures of Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle have put Ball and Brandon Ingram firmly in control of this team's future. 

