Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic reveals why he expects to be slapped by Marcos Reus during pre-season

Borussia Dortmund begin a new era next season under the guidance of Peter Bosz, who takes over at the Westfalenstadion after leaving Ajax.

The Dutchman was appointed as boss earlier this month after guiding a young Ajax side to the Europa League final in May, where they lost to Manchester United.

It comes just under a month after previous boss Thomas Tuchel had guided BVB to glory in the DFB Pokal final where they beat Eintracht Frankfurt.

There are similarities to be had between Bosz and Tuchel, who both guided their respective sides to finals - domestically and in Europe - with a wealth of young talent.

Although, ultimately, unsuccessful in Europe, Bosz will have gained plenty of experience in dealing with young players and will be beneficial when working with the likes of Matthias Ginter, Emre Mor, Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic next season.

Klopp to miss out on Pulisic

Dortmund are widely respected for their ability to unearth young talent and each of their young stars appear to have exciting careers ahead of them. So much so that Jurgen Klopp had been desperate to prize Pulisic away to Liverpool.

It seems unlikely, this summer at least, that Klopp can successfully raid his former club, with the 18-year-old having been a regular star in Dortmund's attacking line-up last campaign.

Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

The USA international featured 43 times for BVB last season in just his second campaign, and in that time he has developed a relationship with Dortmund forward Marco Reus.

But while you may have imagined that Pulisic would have welcomed the opportunity to reunite with his teammate when BVB's pre-season training begins on July 7, it appears the reality could be otherwise.

Pulisic reveals NBA bet with Reus

The Golden State Warriors recently won the NBA Finals ahead of Cleveland Cavaliers, who of which Pulisic is a fan, but the USA star confessed Reus won a bet about who would claim the NBA title.

"We [Pulisic and Reus] actually made a bet on the NBA finals. He gets to slap me 20 times when I get back to Dortmund because the Golden State Warriors won." said the 18-year-old winger, per the Bundesliga's official website.

FBL-EUR-C1-REALMADRID-DORTMUND

Pulisic is understood to be a big fan of the Cavs' LeBron James, but his basketball idol has clearly done him no favours this time around.

Nonetheless - even if he will have to face up to the consequences of his bet with Reus in pre-season - the young American will undoubtedly be excited by the prospect of showcasing his quality to the new boss who has a proven record of wholly investing his faith in youth.

