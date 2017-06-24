The Confederations Cup is never quite the spectacle the other major international tournaments are.

The winners of all of the continental international competitions, the world champions and the host nation - Russia on this occasion - all meet the year before the next World Cup in the ultimate battle of the champions.

This time around, the likes of Portugal, Germany and Chile are the front runners to go all the way in Russia, but there is definitely an exhibition feel about the tournament.

Mexico, however, have also staked their claim as outside contenders with several impressive performances during the competition and they have matched Portugal in the group stages with seven points - including a draw against the European champions.

Part of their attraction lies in the vast array of attacking options they possess. After all, the forwards they have taken to the finals - including former Premier League stars Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Giovanni Dos Santos - have scored in excess of 100 international goals.

Still, for all that talent, the way they took a 2-1 lead against host nation Russia on Saturday didn't take much skill at all.

In fact, it is one of the most basic goals you will ever see! Even in Sunday League, you'd be tempted to say this is dreadful.

As you can see from the video below, a long, hoofed ball up field results in Mexican wonderkid Hirving Lozano beating Russia defenders and 'keeper Igor Akinfeev to the ball and heading home:

The very definition of route one, right?

Mexico have impressed with their possession-happy style during the tournament and several players have caught the eye.

Earlier on this summer, Lozano had been linked with a move to Manchester City and the summer before, it looked as if the 21-year-old was destined to link up with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Instead, the former Pachuca man signed for PSV Eindhoven earlier this week where it is highly unlikely he'll make a habit out of scoring goals like he did on Saturday.

Mexico have progressed through to the knockout stages of the competition following their 2-1 win over Russia, but Portugal topped the group on goal difference.

