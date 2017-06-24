Pep Guardiola is on the verge of making another big impact in the summer transfer window by bringing in Juventus full-back Dani Alves.

The two are set to reunite after working together at Barcelona, with reports suggesting that both the Brazilian and the Old Lady have agreed to cancel his contract by mutual consent, allowing the Brazil international to join the blue side of Manchester on July 1.

ALVES TO CITY

Should the move go ahead, Alves will be the Spaniard's third summer signing after splashing big on Monaco’s Bernardo Silva and then adding another goalkeeper to the ranks in Ederson from Benfica.

However, Alves might not have been the only one leaving the Champions League finalists for City, as Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport has reported that Alves has angered the Juventus hierarchy by attempting to persuade Paulo Dybala to also jump ship with him to the Premier League – in particular to the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentinean forward is one of the hottest properties in world football, so it comes as no surprise that he’s been linked with some huge moves this summer, ranging from Manchester United to Barcelona.

You can see why Alves would want him to join City too, as he would add plenty of creativity to the City frontline along with more star appeal, joining the likes of Gabriel Jesus and fellow Argentinean, Sergio Aguero.

PERSUASION

It looks like he’s faltered in his attempts, though, and will be leaving Turin on a negative note as he went under Juve’s nose to sneakily tempt him to move.

The news comes after Alves went public about Dybala and his potential, where his statement also was said to have angered the hierarchy as he claimed that Dybala would need to leave the Serie A champions in order to fulfil his potential.

At the time, he told Canais Esporte Interativo: “Dybala will do great things in the future.

“But I think that for him to realise his full potential, to test himself, one day, I don’t know when, he’ll have to leave Juventus.”

Perhaps that was the first hint itself to make Dybala question his future and ambitions, but it’s clear that his current side aren’t happy with his actions, and they certainly won’t let go of their prized asset so easily.

