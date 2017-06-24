Despite drafting Lonzo Ball with the second pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, draft night was all about the bigger picture for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Having been locked in trade talks with the Indiana Pacers over the future of Paul George for the best part of a week, it was widely expected something would come to fruition in Brooklyn on Thursday.

However, PG13 remained in Indianapolis and Jimmy Butler's move to the Minnesota Timberwolves was the blockbuster trade of the night.

It still seems likely George will leave Indy this summer after he made it clear to the team he wanted to leave before hitting free agency in 2018, as to avoid the situation Oklahoma City were in after Kevin Durant's departure in 2016.

But despite the four-time All-Star's appetite for a new challenge, his home-city franchise has been unable to package together an acceptable deal.

According to Zach Lowe and Brian Windhorst of ESPN, speaking on The Lowe Post, the problems arise from the perception of Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson in Indy.

Both players are on the trading block. Ball and Brandon Ingram are the only two untouchables in L.A. and it is believed either player was offered alongside the draft rights to Kyle Kuzma and Tony Bradley - the 27th and 28th picks respectively.

However, the well-respected duo explained why neither player is causing real excitement on the east coast.

"Clarkson is not well regarded [around the NBA], and I get that,” Lowe said. “People are pretty divided on Randle, I've joked that I'm going to die on Julius Randle hill, I think Julius Randle is good."

"Well the Lakers aren't going to be extending him,” Windhorst said.

"No, because his cap hold is going to be $12.5 million next year and that's cheaper than what [he’ll make on his next deal],” Lowe said. "I've heard people describe Jullius Randle on an $18 million contract as 'dead money.'"

Despite shedding a lot of weight this summer, there are still doubts about how Randle fits into an NBA team. He has shown flashes of brilliance but has not developed in the way many expected during his two seasons.

The big man's contract talks will be awkward for the Lakers as they need to keep as much space open for the likes of George, and maybe even a long-shot run at LeBron James in the summer of 2018.

As for Clarkson, there are numerous doubts about his true ability. Lowe went on to admit he wasn't a fan of the former second round pick. It doesn't appear he's the only person.