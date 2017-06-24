Portugal comfortably sealed their progression into the semi-finals of the Confederations Cup with a 4-0 victory over New Zealand.

The European Champions progression was guaranteed providing that Mexico didn't lose to Russia, but they were not to be reliant on anyone else in their group as they breezed into the next phase.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo, Andre Silva and Nani helped Fernando Santos' side comfortably continue their success over the past 12 months.

And they were joined in the semis by Mexico, while they wait to see who finishes as the runner-up in Group B as their next opponent.

Portugal's opener, surprisingly, took until the 33rd-minute mark to be found - less surprisingly converted by Ronaldo who did the business from a penalty kick.

However, it was plain sailing from there on in with Bernardo's strike four minutes later doubling the lead.

It did, though, take until the 81st minute for Silva to make it three before Nani added a fourth in the first minute of stoppage time.

Silva's embarrassing on-pitch strop

Silva was in need for his moment in the spotlight for the right reasons, after his embarrassing strop late in the first half.

As can be seen below, Silva goes down under the fair challenge of Michael Boxall before grabbing his ankle and then throwing a faint punch at the New Zealand defender who tried to lift him up.

Luckily for AC Milan's recent signing, the referee saw no reason to take action - despite the Portuguese's attempted punch - which left the 21-year-old with a ripped shirt.

Portugal targeting second trophy in 12 months

In a heated moment of frustration, Silva may look back on the incident somewhat embarrassed at his antics - especially given the tame challenge he went down under.

But that will soon be forgotten, no doubt, as Portugal look to make it the second piece of major silverware in their history in the space of 12 months.

A showdown with Germany in the final seems inevitable, but they first must beat Cameroon to be sure of their place in the sem-finals with any two of the four Group B teams in with a chance of reaching the knock-out stages.

