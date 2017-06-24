The super fight is now official and the detractors can't shift the focus away from it – Floyd Mayweather will officially meet the UFC’s Conor McGregor on August 26.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the spectacle which will see the Notorious try his hand at boxing at the professional level for the very first time, and tasks don’t come much tougher than trying to defeat the 49-0 American.

SUPER FIGHT

The odds are understandably against the outspoken Irishman, as he has to adopt a pure boxing rule set and despite all of the talk revolving around his infamous left hand and catching Money with it; actually landing it is a whole different ball game as 49 men have tried and all have failed.

Still, he seems to thrive under pressure as he looks to be the only dent in Mayweather’s impeccable record, and the fact that he isn’t able to utilise his vast arsenal of mixed martial arts moves means he’s already on the back foot.

So, while things are in their favour, not everyone from The Money Team is uber-confident about this fight going ahead without any bumps in the road.

Nate Jones, who is the assistant trainer to the five-weight world champion, has revealed that they are worried about the UFC lightweight champion as he has a temper, and could end up getting so frustrated that he could resort to illegal mixed martial arts manoeuvres.

While there are clauses in the contract which prevents things like takedowns, kicks, elbows and submission holds from happening – which would result in lawsuits – you can’t rule out a moment of madness from either man with UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently claiming McGregor would be a folk hero if he ended up kicking Mayweather.

CONCERNS

According to Boxing Scene, Jones said: “One way I can see the fight ending is Floyd outboxing him, beating the crap out of him.

“Another way I’m going to be concerned about it when Floyd gets to a point where he frustrates him too much, McGregor’s going to do something crazy. That’s the only thing I’m worried about.

“I’m more concerned about this fight because Floyd’s a little older now. He’s 40 years old. McGregor has crazy, weird power and he’s got weird shots from weird angles. I’m worried about that.

“But for my prediction in the fight, is Floyd either confusing him and frustrating him and stopping him in the later rounds, or Floyd outboxing him, or [McGregor] doing something stupid and losing the fight. That’s my prediction.”

With over $100 million on the line here, perhaps McGregor knows he can’t step out of line to jeopardise that amount of cheese ending up in his bank account.

