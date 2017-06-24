If there's one thing we all know Vince McMahon treasures, it's loyalty, and that's something former WWE executive Bruce Prichard had for "The Chairman Of The Board" during his days with the WWE.

Prichard made his WWE (then WWF) debut in 1988 as the character "Brother Love" who he portrayed for nearly three years. He then began to serve as the manager of The Undertaker in 1990, however, he was released from his contract the following year due to personal problems he was grappling with at the time.

After about two years away from the company, Prichard returned to WWE to portray two short-lived characters, The Wizard and Reo Rodgers, before taking on a bigger role behind the scenes. Prichard began to serve as Vince McMahon's right-hand man and occasionally wrote some of the WWE's shows, while also making sporadic appearances as Brother Love here and there.

Prichard continued his backstage role but began to make even more appearances as Brother Love on WWE TV, which involved multiple angles with The Undertaker. Prichard's run with the company would come to an end in December of 2008 when he was let go by Stephanie McMahon, marking the end of a 22-year run.

Recently, Prichard was a guest on The Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast to talk about his time in the business. He described what it was like to work so closely alongside Vince McMahon and helping create the biggest professional wrestling powerhouse of all time (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I'll tell you what he used to say and it was there was nobody who disagreed with him more. Which is kind of funny because a lot of people always classify someone who has been there that long as a kiss-ass.

"I have a completely different viewpoint of the business than Vince does and a lot of opinions we share I think over the years we grew to kind of think the same way on some things.

"For the most part, I disagreed with him a lot and would disagree to with him to his face and we had a lot of knockdown-drag outs.

"I learned through the years how to travel through those land mines of arguments and Pat Patterson had said to me that I should maybe choose my words a little better and I incorporated the two most important words in my vocabulary which are "what if".

"So instead of saying something sucks and your idea is horrible to just think about it for a minute, try it on and offer an alternative as "what if" we did it this way and it is a lot more palatable than that sucks.

"He never had to wonder where I stood on something. I'd tell him point blank and never had to sugarcoat it."

