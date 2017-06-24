The Atlanta Braves were supposed to be terrible this season, and that's mostly been true. At 35-38 they're nine games behind Washington in the NL East, and have little shot at making the playoffs. It hasn't been fun to watch the offense scuffle with MVP candidate Freddie Freeman injured, but TV viewership and fan attendance is up big despite their struggles.

The reason? The Freeze.

The Braves struck gold with a mid-inning promotion that involves a race between a randomly selected fan and a former track star Nigel Talton dressed up in a baby blue body suit they call "The Freeze". The race is from foul pole to foul pole in the outfield, but there's a catch. The Freeze can only start running once the fan is past the halfway mark - giving the fan a massive head start.

Here's what usually happens.

The Freeze is so fast that he's actually made not one but two fans fall over as he zooms by them. He's so fast that he's only been beaten once this whole season.

But despite all that evidence, Cleveland Indians rookie Bradley Zimmer thinks he has a shot at winning a race against The Freeze.

Without a head start.

Zimmer is more known for his bat than for his speed, but he did steal 99 bases over three seasons in the Minor Leagues.

Still, The Freeze was quick to put Zimmer in his place, starting a twitter Photoshop battle by editing the rookie's face into a hilarious picture.

Zimmer quickly fired back with a Photoshop of his own.

Fans got in on the action, with most Cleveland fans predictably taking Zimmer's side on Twitter.

Baseball is not a sport typically known for feats of agility or speed, but if this race happens it would be one of the most entertaining moments of the season. And if (more like when) Zimmer loses, he will never hear the end of it for the rest of his career.

However, if MLB really wants to attract attention, it should stage a race between The Freeze and Cincinnati Reds speedster Billy Hamilton - the fastest man in baseball. That would be guaranteed to break the internet.

