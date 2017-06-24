Randy Orton not ready for 'nerve racking' Hall Of Fame speech

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

Son of WWE Hall Of Famer Bob "Cowboy" Orton, "The Viper" has compiled quite the career for himself after reigning as world champion 13 times (three shy of the all-time record) after having held the World Heavyweight Championship four times and the WWE Championship nine times. Orton has also won the Intercontinental Championship once, is a former Mr. Money In The Bank briefcase winner, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

He is currently coming fresh off of a title reign that was ended at the WWE's Backlash pay-per-view (PPV) last month when he was defeated by Jinder Mahal. Mahal also retained the WWE strap in their rematch last week in Orton's hometown of St. Louis, Missouri at the Money In The Bank (MITB) PPV.

Currently sitting at 37-years-old, Orton still has a few more years left in the tank, which means more world championship reigns could be in his future as well. Already having accomplished a tremendous amount during his run with the WWE, the fact that Orton still has room for more is jaw-dropping.

He is certainly a first-ballot Hall Of Famer and has admitted it himself during a recent interview with Donny Fandango on 105.7 The Point. Orton said he knows he'll go into the Hall Of Fame one day, but he's dreading having to give the ritualistic induction speech required of all inductees (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I've been around a minute but I started young, so yeah I have another five or ten years in me, easy. It's something I have thought about, if anything it's just a little nerve racking thing - the speech for the Hall Of Fame.

"I don't consider myself the best talker in the world, and sometimes I get carried away and I think I can say whatever's on my mind, and I know it's a live show, The Hall Of Fame - I just wonder how it's all going to go down.

"If it goes down, if I'm fortunate enough for it to go down. But yes, it has crossed my mind but I'm living in the present and enjoying what I'm doing now. I've done so much for the WWE. Everything I've done, any movie I've done, any notoriety I have, it's because of them.

"So I owe them everything. My father, my grandfather, the wrestling business, the WWE in particular, has really given me everything.

"A lot of happiness, my kids are taken care of, my wife is happy, they get to travel. A lot of pluses come with it, the Hall Of Fame would just be the cherry on top."

What are your thoughts on Orton having nerves for the inevitable day that he'll have to deliver a Hall Of Fame induction speech?

