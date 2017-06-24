Today is Zinedine Zidane's 45th birthday, but it is fair to say he probably did not get a gift as good as his last 12 months in management.

In his prime, the Frenchman was one of the very best players in the world and will go down as one of the best midfielders to ever play the game, but there are never any guarantees that a top player will translate to a top manager.

Still, after honing his craft with Madrid's reserve side, Castilla, Zidane has won the Champions League twice in his first two seasons at the helm and he brought the La Liga title back to the Bernabeu this summer after five long seasons without it.

Another player who wasn't bad was former Barcelona star Ronaldinho.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner was at the height of his powers during his time at the Nou Camp and is fondly remembered by fans as one of the most enjoyable players to watch ever - period.

Of course, Zidane's playing career with Real Madrid ran until 2006, so the two superstars crossed paths on plenty of occasions.

After being at the top of the sport for so long, it's only natural that the would have the world of respect for each other and that is supremely evident in Ronaldinho's Instagram post to Zidane on his birthday.

"Happy birthday, my friend," the caption read. "You are one of those who I had the most pleasure playing against on the pitch.

"Sometimes winning and sometimes losing, I was always happy to play against one of the world's best players of all time.

"Congratulations too for your incredible career as a coach."You are a great champion who knows how to understand and how to direct a team."

What a classy message from one of the classiest players to ever grace the game.

For Zidane, he won't be getting too comfortable on his birthday while the Cristiano Ronaldo saga rages on.

His star forward is said to want to depart Real after the Spanish Authorities charged him with tax fraud.

After leading the club to three Champions League triumphs in four years, Zidane will be desperate to keep his talisman.

