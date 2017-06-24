GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

The two big hurdles Chelsea are facing to sign Virgil van Dijk

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side have been linked with some huge names this summer, but they haven’t managed to get any deals over the line yet with all of the focus revolving around Diego Costa’s potential departure.

It seems like the Italian wants to strengthen in every area, as he looks to replace Asmir Begovic with Willy Caballero, the Costa exit could pave the way for a Romelu Lukaku return while they look to be on the verge of signing Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Not only that, but they’ve been linked with a handful of defenders – which seems like a hijack of Juventus with Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro all linked with the Stamford Bridge side.

However, they have also emerged as the frontrunners to sign Southampton skipper, Virgil van Dijk.

Had everything gone smoothly, the Dutchman might have been a Liverpool player by now but with The Saints reporting the Anfield outfit over their pursuit, they had no choice but to publicly end their interest in Van Dijk.

Southampton seem to be playing hardball, though, and won’t be allowing him to leave on the cheap and it’s why Conte now faces two big hurdles in his pursuit to strengthen at the back with captain John Terry on his way out, along with the additional fixtures that Champions League football brings.

According to Metro, the first big hurdle Chelsea are facing is the price tag that’s been reported by Yahoo Sports.

They’re claiming that the St Mary’s side – who appointed former Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino this week to replace Claude Puel – could further complicate the deal as they’re going to demand £65 million for their star player, compared to the reported £50 million fee Manchester City were once ready to pay.

Norwich City v Southampton - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

With the side ready to fork out around £61 million for Juventus’ Sandro, they could end up getting frustrated with that hefty price tag.

The second hurdle is that Van Dijk himself reportedly has his heart set on a move to Merseyside, with sources claiming Klopp’s side are still in for him despite the saga earlier this month.

Metro went on to claim that he was given detailed talks about how he’d fit in the starting XI, with tactical chats with the German boss which convinced him that his future lies at Liverpool, but Southampton then took action.

While clubs can always work out a fee that suits everybody, the second hurdle could prove to be the trickiest as they may not be able to end his desire of plying his trade at Liverpool.

What do you make of the hurdles Antonio Conte is facing to sign Virgil Van Dijk? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Southampton
