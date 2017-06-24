GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Mauro Ranallo.

Mauro Ranallo on calling Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Football News
Mauro Ranallo is finally back in his rightful place with the WWE.

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding Ranallo's relationship with the company, as he stopped showing up to call SmackDown Live alongside commentators JBL and Tom Phillips, with rumors buzzing around that he was subject to bullying from JBL. This sparked an outcry from the WWE Universe, who began calling for JBL's job as a result.

No action was taken against JBL, however, and Ranallo revealed on Twitter that he and the WWE both decided to go their separate ways. This was a huge loss for the WWE announce team, however, it was recently confirmed by both Ranallo and Triple H on Twitter that the former Strikeforce voice would be returning to WWE programming - but to call NXT action.

Ranallo is a man of many talents, as he is well known for his ability to call the action in both the worlds of professional wrestling, boxing, and mixed martial arts (MMA). He was recently given the opportunity to call the boxing mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor which is set to go down on August 26th.

He recently spoke to the Associated Press to comment on the monumental opportunity, in addition to all of the success he has had with his recent signing to Bellator MMA and return to the WWE announce team (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I've never been more successful than I am right now,"

"Dealing with my own health issues and where I come from, I'm not supposed to be here. Now I'm calling one of the biggest MMA events of the years, calling the biggest prizefight of the year ... and the fact that I'll soon be getting back into professional wrestling, I wouldn't trade places with anybody."

He also commented on leaving SmackDown Live and the reported issues he had with JBL, which he has said in the past wasn't the reason he left the company:

"I was willing to walk away from my dream job, let's leave it at that. In order for me to do that, I had to be true to my convictions and what makes you a human being."

What are your thoughts on Ranallo's return to the WWE and his opportunity to call the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

