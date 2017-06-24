Bobby Lashley is ready to defend his Impact Wrestling World Title against Alberto Del Rio next month - but he wants the President Of The United States, Donald Trump, in his corner.

Lashley and Trump have worked together before in the professional wrestling industry, as Trump selected Lashley to be his representative in the "Battle Of The Billionaires" at WrestleMania 23 back in 2007. Trump feuded with "The Chairman Of The Board" Vince McMahon, who chose the late-great Umaga as his representative in the bout, and WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin served as the special guest referee.

The current Bellator mixed martial arts (MMA) competitor emerged victorious at Mania, and McMahon was forced to shave his head bald as a result of the agreement he and Trump made. Since then, Trump has been inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall Of Fame and has gone on to become the current and 45th President Of The United States.

Lashley is approaching his Impact Wrestling World Title match against former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio (who interestingly enough has expressed a great dislike for President Trump) at the Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV) on July 2nd in Orlando.

"Blaster" took to Twitter to extend an offer to Trump that would have him be in his corner for the bout, which Impact took so seriously that they sent out an official press release regarding the matter (via Wrestling Inc.):

"IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Bobby Lashley made an unprecedented Presidential appeal on Thursday morning.

"Via Twitter, Lashley (@fightbobby) asked President Donald Trump to be in his corner for his title defense at Slammiversary on July 2, when Lashley puts the gold on the line against Alberto El Patron.

"El Patron earlier this week announced that his father, legendary Mexican wrestler Dos Caras, will be in his corner at Slammiversary.

"Lashley asked Trump to join him at Slammiversary, which will be held on pay-per-view and filmed at the backlot of Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. IMPACT Wrestling is waiting for an answer from Trump."

