It's nothing new for the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) when fighters occasionally miss weight for a fight, but former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks has taken it to a completely different level.

"Big Rigg" has been under a lot of scrutiny over the past few months, as he has continuously missed weight at his former championship weight-class of 170 pounds. It all started in October of 2015 when he was scheduled to take on now-UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in Texas. However, Hendricks had issues cutting weight and was hospitalized as a result, forcing him to pull out of the contest.

Hendricks went on to successfully make weight in his losing effort to Stephen Thompson but followed that up with back-to-back failed weigh-ins for his fights with both Kelvin Gastelum and Neil Magny. He lost both of those bouts in lopsided fashion.

Then the former 170-pound champ finally decided to take the advice that was given to him from fans, media, and UFC President Dana White himself and make the move up to 185 pounds. Hendricks claimed he felt great in his new weight class and even racked up a win in his divisional debut when he defeated Hector Lombard via unanimous decision this past February.

He is scheduled to take on fellow UFC veteran Tim Boetsch at UFC Oklahoma City tomorrow night (Sun. June 25, 2017), however, the bout has run into a bit of a problem. To many people's surprise, Hendricks actually failed to make weight this morning when he hit the scale in Oklahoma.

It comes as a bit of a shock to fight fans as most people thought Hendricks' issues on the scale would come to a halt now that he has moved up 15 pounds in weight from his former championship weight. He also recently did an interview with the UFC's website in which he stated that he has never felt better in his career now that he's a middleweight, and told the story of when he knew it was time to move up in weight:

“I wish I’d have listened to myself a long time ago because I would have been at ’85 two years ago. As soon as I missed weight with Tyron, I wanted to go to ’85. After this last fight at ’70, as soon as I stepped off the scale, I looked at Joe Silva and said, ‘I’m an ‘85er.’

"I’ll never see welterweight again. I refuse to go back there. Now that I don’t have to cut weight, I’m training almost all the time because I’m not dreading training; I’m not dreading going to the gym.

"I’m not looking at this going, ‘Man, if I get back in there, I’m going to have to kill myself to try to make weight.’ Now it’s really been fun.”

