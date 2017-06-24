GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

UFC

Johnny Hendricks.

Johny Hendricks misses weight again

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It's nothing new for the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) when fighters occasionally miss weight for a fight, but former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks has taken it to a completely different level. 

"Big Rigg" has been under a lot of scrutiny over the past few months, as he has continuously missed weight at his former championship weight-class of 170 pounds. It all started in October of 2015 when he was scheduled to take on now-UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley in Texas. However, Hendricks had issues cutting weight and was hospitalized as a result, forcing him to pull out of the contest.

Hendricks went on to successfully make weight in his losing effort to Stephen Thompson but followed that up with back-to-back failed weigh-ins for his fights with both Kelvin Gastelum and Neil Magny. He lost both of those bouts in lopsided fashion.

Article continues below

Then the former 170-pound champ finally decided to take the advice that was given to him from fans, media, and UFC President Dana White himself and make the move up to 185 pounds. Hendricks claimed he felt great in his new weight class and even racked up a win in his divisional debut when he defeated Hector Lombard via unanimous decision this past February.

He is scheduled to take on fellow UFC veteran Tim Boetsch at UFC Oklahoma City tomorrow night (Sun. June 25, 2017), however, the bout has run into a bit of a problem. To many people's surprise, Hendricks actually failed to make weight this morning when he hit the scale in Oklahoma. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Triple H names the world champion boxer he wants a super fight with

Triple H names the world champion boxer he wants a super fight with

Man United could complete major €80m signing next week [Marca]

Man United could complete major €80m signing next week [Marca]

Cristiano Ronaldo fans react to Champions League's Lionel Messi birthday tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo fans react to Champions League's Lionel Messi birthday tweet

It comes as a bit of a shock to fight fans as most people thought Hendricks' issues on the scale would come to a halt now that he has moved up 15 pounds in weight from his former championship weight. He also recently did an interview with the UFC's website in which he stated that he has never felt better in his career now that he's a middleweight, and told the story of when he knew it was time to move up in weight:

“I wish I’d have listened to myself a long time ago because I would have been at ’85 two years ago. As soon as I missed weight with Tyron, I wanted to go to ’85. After this last fight at ’70, as soon as I stepped off the scale, I looked at Joe Silva and said, ‘I’m an ‘85er.’

"I’ll never see welterweight again. I refuse to go back there. Now that I don’t have to cut weight, I’m training almost all the time because I’m not dreading training; I’m not dreading going to the gym.

"I’m not looking at this going, ‘Man, if I get back in there, I’m going to have to kill myself to try to make weight.’ Now it’s really been fun.”

What are your thoughts on Hendricks missing weight yet again? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Jon Jones
Anderson Silva
UFC
Dana White
Nate Diaz

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

WWE to break up one RAW and one SmackDown LIVE tag team

Man United could complete major €80m signing next week [Marca]

Man United could complete major €80m signing next week [Marca]

Cristiano Ronaldo fans react to Champions League's Lionel Messi birthday tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo fans react to Champions League's Lionel Messi birthday tweet

Man United fans love Anthony Martial's response to Marcus Rashford's photo

Man United fans love Anthony Martial's response to Marcus Rashford's photo

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - UFC Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again