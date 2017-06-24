BJ Penn on why he continues to fight

BJ Penn is not ready to hang up the gloves and retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition just yet.

The UFC Hall Of Famer has had one of the best careers a mixed martial artist could ever hope for, being one of only three men to have won two titles in different weight classes in UFC history, and being recognized as a true pioneer of the sport, as well as one of the baddest men on the planet of all time.

Penn had been out of Octagon action for nearly three years following a third round knockout loss to former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in 2014 but decided to make a return to MMA competition earlier this year at the age of 38. Penn decided to return at 145 pounds and take on one of the division's hottest young prospects, Yair Rodriguez.

The Mexican phenom dismantled the UFC Hall Of Famer, and the fight ultimately ended with an insane second round knockout loss for Penn, who ate a nasty jumping front kick to the head. Despite the loss, and not having won an MMA fight since his 2010 knockout win over Matt Hughes, Penn is still adamant about continuing to fight inside the Octagon.

He is set to meet the equally-aged Dennis Siver at UFC Oklahoma City tomorrow night (Sun. June 25, 2017), and recently did an interview with FOX Sports to discuss the event and revealed that his love for the sport is what continues to drive him to want to compete still (quotes via LowKickMMA):

“That’s exactly why I’m fighting — I love to do it,” Penn told FOX Sports. “Don’t get me wrong, we believe we can go as far as we want to go, but on the other hand you’d say why do you want to go that far?

"Because I love it. It’s fun,” Penn said. “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s all that I know, but it’s one of the things that I know very well.

“It’s just too fun. I just love it. I’m just a fighter and I love this stuff,” Penn said. “I definitely want to get back in there and show everybody how good I am but that’s not what’s on my mind.

"What’s on my mind is just performing at my highest level and just enjoying the ride.”

What are your thoughts on Penn's insistence to continue competing inside the MMA cage? Let us know in the comments section below!

