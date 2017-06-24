GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Why Gianluigi Donnarumma could end up sacking Mino Raiola

AC Milan were left stunned when Gianluigi Donnarumma informed his boyhood club that he wouldn’t be signing a new deal at the San Siro.

That’s why we saw his once-loyal fans dub him ‘Dollarumma’ at the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, and the Italian fans even threw fake dollars at the 18-year-old following his bold decision.

Obviously, it’s not a decision the young goalkeeper has made on his own, as he has an agent who looks out for his best interests.

However, his agent isn’t just any ordinary one, but it’s ‘super-agent’ Mino Raiola who represents the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the part he played in securing a Pogba return to Manchester United saw him pocket around £40 million.

He certainly has a reputation, so it comes as no surprise that ex-United boss Sir Alex Ferguson even criticised him when he helped Pogba leave Old Trafford for Juventus, and it’s thought that he could be playing a similar role in driving a wedge between the Rossoneri and Donnarumma.

According to a new report from Football Italia, it’s thought that opposing views between Raiola and Donnarumma’s family could see him sack Raiola and seek representation elsewhere.

Following the news that Donnarumma had rejected a €5 million per season, Raiola told the media that the Milan directors used threatening tactics to get them to accept it, after coach Vincenzo Montella personally visited their family home to sweet talk them into signing the deal.

RAIOLA GETTING SACKED?

This action supposedly infuriated Raiola further, who then sent his cousin Enzo to Poland to talk with Donnarumma ahead of Italy’s game against Germany, where it’s reported by Mediaset Premium that Enzo will tell the player that there are no new updates or news from Milan, and will look to push him towards a move to Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have been linked with some big names to potentially replace Keylor Navas, with Manchester United’s David de Gea a top target along with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois – but they’re also keeping tabs on the young Italian shotstopper.

With Raiola keen to push forward with a move away from Milan and Donnarumma’s family keen for him to remain where he is, it’s thought that he could split from his agent with another high profile case going the same way.

Marek Hamsik was also represented by Raiola, with the latter once encouraging him to leave Napoli several years ago and that result in the Slovakian hiring somebody else.

Raiola knows Donnarumma is only going to get better, and perhaps can’t afford to lose a star client so early into his career and allow another agent to offer his services instead.

If things continue to go the direction they're going in, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see Donnarumma hire somebody else.

Is Mino Raiola doing more harm than good to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s career? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

